Cold February can't stop hot jazz at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A busy February at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild points out Pittsburgh's role in jazz history and its current life.

Bassist Rufus Reid will be performing a show that he says is not really a tribute to Pittsburgh native Ray Brown, but comes close.

Later in the month, drummer Lewis Nash and North Side resident Roger Humphries will be taking a look at two of the most important drummers in jazz, city natives Kenny Clarke and Art Blakey.

And one of the genre's growing stars, trumpeter Etienne Charles, will make his third stop in this city on Feb. 4.

The guild is billing Reid's show as a tribute to Brown (1926-2002). While the bassist says he doesn't look at it that way, he admits it is hard not to play jazz on a bass in Pittsburgh without thinking of him.

“He is the granddaddy of the bass,” he says. “He is a mentor to all of us.”

The show will feature Reid's trio, which also includes drummer Daduka Da Fonseca and pianist Steve Allee. But it also will have Reid playing with the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra and in a bass quintet with Paul Thompson, Anton DeFade, Miles Jackson and Eli Naragon.

“The concert will be about the bass,” he says.

It is a busy time for Reid, 72. Besides this type of work, he also recently finished “Lake Tyrrell in Innisfree,” an orchestral work that will be performed in Raleigh, N.C., in April.

He also has an album with the trio and a string quartet on the vinyl-only Newvelle Records.

Charles, meanwhile, is trying to teach about jazz in a number of ways. The Trinidad native is in his eighth year as an assistant professor of music at Michigan State University.

But he takes his pedagogical skills outside the classroom,

“I am trying to take live music to as many people as I can in order to teach them that is what music is all about,” he says. “There are just so many people out there who have never been to a concert. I want them to have a good experience with music. That might be part of the problem.”

He says modern technology has been a curse and a blessing to music. While listeners can readily find music from streaming sources to classic vinyl, it often encourages laziness.

“So you are sitting there watching some concert on YouTube or on a DVD, and you say, ‘Why should I go out?' ” he says.

He will be at the guild with his sextet and singer Jazzmeia Horn, a Thelonious Monk Institute International Competition winner from 2015.

This is his third stop in Pittsburgh, having appeared the JazzLive International Festival in 2015 and then visiting the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty in 2016.

The Lewis Nash look at Blakey and Clark is its own special event and look for a closer look at that show closer to its date on Feb. 24

The Charles show is at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4. The Reid concert is at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11. Admission for each is $49.50, Details: 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Of note

Southern Avenue, a new band from Memphis, is a member of the latest generation of groups with its soul in rhythm and blues.

Its name is even appropriate. Southern Avenue is a street in Memphis that runs into Soulsville, the neighborhood that is the original home of Stax Records.

That label, for which it records, of course was the home of some of soul's best artists, such as Booker T and Otis Redding

The quintet that features two sisters — Tiernii and Tikyra Jackson ­— will perform Feb. 20 at the Club Cafe on the South Side.

The group also features guitarist Ori Naftaly, bassist Daniel McKee and keyboardist Jeremy Powell.

Music begins at 8 p.m. Admission: $10. Details: 866-468-3401 or clubcafelive.com

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.