Music

Review: Twenty One Pilots brings spectacle to Pittsburgh

Zach Brendza | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Twenty One Pilots lead singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Joshua Dun perform during the Emotional Road Show World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Joshua Dun, drummer of the duo Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Front row fans take pictures during the Twenty One Pilots' Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Joshua Dun, drummer of the duo Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Twenty One Pilots lead singer Tyler Joseph is projected behind drummer Joshua Dun during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots lays prone on the stage during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Joshua Dun, drummer of the duo Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Joshua Dun, drummer of the duo Twenty One Pilots performs during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots appears above the crowd during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots appears above the crowd during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Tyler Joseph, lead singer of Twenty One Pilots appears above the crowd during the Emotional Roadshow World Tour in Pittsburgh, Friday January 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

There are usually a handful of memorable spots in a given arena show, regardless of genre. A certain number of visuals or things you rush to tell your friends about.

Twenty One Pilots exceeds this notion: Their entire show is a dynamic spectacle that draws you to, not away, from the music. And that was no different Jan. 27 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, where a boisterous sold-out crowd ate up everything they were served.

The Columbus band's live show on their “Emotional Roadshow” world tour is a well-orchestrated performance, with outfit changes, multiple stages, a disappearing act, confetti and a mid-set Mario Kart race, if you're lucky. The changes during the two-hour set are so involved, it seems like one miscue could throw off the whole operation.

But there were none when the band played its seventh show in Pittsburgh since 2012. Twenty One Pilots played what you might expect from a band of its prominence: “Heathens,” “Ride,” “Stressed Out,” “Tear In My Heart,” its most popular songs that are cemented in regular top 40 rotation. But the band also worked in older favorites, like “Car Radio,” “Migraine” and “Trees,” which has grown into the set closer.

The band has grown wildly popular since its latest release, “Blurryface,” dropped in 2015. But while the group might be the one of the biggest touring pop/rock acts, what sets it apart is its showmanship. The spectacle Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are able to create is extremely entertaining. From the grand magic act where Joseph disappears from the stage only to be found seconds later in the upper level near section 218, to Dun drum battling a recorded version of himself, to intricate visual elements that accompany each song, the band knows maybe better than anyone that a concert is not just a regurgitation of your discography. It's an entertainment event where act's must draw people out of there homes or commitments to see the show.

The way Twenty One Pilots is able to grab fans' attention, coupled with excellent stage production, makes its show a must-see event. And one that can't be replicated by video recording. To fully experience the duo, there is no option but to physically be there. While you may get the idea of the band from YouTube, it in no way does justice to the duo's art.

During their set Jan. 27, Joseph was sure to point out the importance of Pittsburgh to the Columbus act, saying the Steel City was “probably one of the first places we've played outside of our hometown (starting out).” And offered “if you'll keep having us, we'll keep coming back.”

With the band's stellar live show and allusions to a new album, this town seems more than willing to play host to Twenty One Pilots whenever the band want to stop by.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288 or zbrendza@tribweb.com.

