Justin Moore enjoys the atmosphere of arena concerts

As country singer Justin Moore, who is coming to Pittsburgh Feb. 2, matures in his career, he grows more into his true self: the rebellious singer who wants to do things his own way, as hinted by earlier album titles “Outlaws Like Me” and “Off the Beaten Path.”

Moore, who released his self-titled debut album in 2009, felt a bit nervous about his current album, “Kinda Don't Care,” which came out in August and includes the current single “Somebody Else Will.” He was much more selective about songs for the record, and that meant skipping songs that might have been popular.

“Early on in your career, at the very beginning, it's a lot easier,” says Moore, an Arkansas native, in a conference call with reporters. “Nobody has a clue … about what you're going to do as an artist. But you do what you want … once you establish a fan base like you have. … I think that later on in your career … you do put more thought into it.”

Early in a career, singers may beat themselves up more than they should, says Moore, whose No. 1 hit songs include “If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away,” “Lettin' the Night Roll” and “Til My Last Day.” But, a singer's passion shows. “Hopefully, everybody is as excited about the new music as I am.”

Now, Moore is travelling around the country in the American Made tour with co-headliner Lee Brice, known for songs including “A Woman Like You,” “I Drive Your Truck” and “I Don't Dance.”

Moore and Brice have known each other for a long time, and their careers have a similar timeline, he says.

“He's just a great guy and I have a lot of respect for Lee and his family and what he stands for,” Moore says.

And when Moore walks onto the stage at the Petersen Events Center, he will melt into his favorite task as a singer: the intimate connection with the fans, with lots of high energy.

“There's an adrenaline rush that you get from having the opportunity to get that, that you really can't put into words,” Moore says.

“For me in particular, I tell my fans every night that it's our job to go out and have a party for a couple of hours. That's infectious,” he says. “We're having fun on stage and the audience can tell that. … Hopefully, we'll make it well worth it.”

Having performed in many large outdoor venues during the summer months, bringing the show to an indoor arena like the Petersen — a must during cold February — creates an even more rewarding environment for the artist and audience, Moore says.

“I've always enjoyed playing arenas, more so than festivals even,” he says. “They are really cool and a lot of fun, and such a party atmosphere. … It's always dark, no matter what. It's just a different feeling people get when it's always dark.

“Plus, it's a little more intimate,” Moore continues. “The audience is a lot closer to us than some of these festivals that are in these vast open fields.“

No matter what type of venue, Moore says the live experience beats making music videos, as enjoyable as the end products may be.

“If you ask an artist and give them truth serum … to play on stage every night ... that's what we love the most,” he says. “I think the majority would give you that answer. Music videos are better than digging ditches but probably my least favorite part of his job.”

Moore has another job he loves ­— being a husband and father. He and his wife, Kate, have three daughters, Ella Kole, 7; Kennedy Faye, 5; and Rebecca Klein, 2. The couple is expecting a fourth baby. Moore has reduced his touring at times to attend to his family, although his girls sometimes accompany him on tours.

“That's the real life here,” Moore jokes, as the sound of a crying toddler erupts in the background.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.