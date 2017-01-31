Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Violinist Midori settles in Heinz Hall for Mendelssohn concerto

Bob Karlovits | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Timothy Greenfield Sanders
Violinist Midori settles in for concerto at Heinz Hall.

Updated 2 hours ago

Violinist Midori is comfortable playing works from Bach to Block, and this weekend will settle into Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall with one of the most iconic concertos for her instrument.

She will perform Felix Mendelssohn's famous and oft-played Violin Concerto in E minor Feb. 3 and 5. She and the orchestra also will take the concert Feb. 4 to New Castle, Lawrence County, and Feb. 6 to West Virginia University as part of an outreach program.

Such performances are common for the violinist, 45, who founded Midori and Friends and Music Sharing programs to advance music education in the United States and her native Japan.

She also works with orchestral residencies in this country and Japan.

Born Midori Goto in Osaka, Japan, she began playing at 3 and first performed publicly at 6. She came to the United States at 11 to study at the pre-college at the Julliard School of Music in New York City and quickly became well known in her prodigy years.

In addition to her music studies and work as a teacher at the University of Southern California, she also has bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology.

As a performer, she has recorded and played works from the 24 caprices by Niccolo Paganini to those of the 20th century's Dmitri Shostakovich and Ernest Block. Along with the sonatas of J.S. Bach, she also has done the concertos of Hungarian contemporary Peter Eotvos.

“Midori's Bach is radically introverted, as if we could move around inside Bach's brain,” Germany's Kulturradio said in August 2016. “She plays with a sparkling precision that is almost frightening, perfect as a Zen exercise. And yet, even as polished as her playing seems, it is never uniform.”

Just about a year ago, Sony Classical released a 10-CD collection, “The Art of Midori,” which includes many standard gems, including the Mendelssohn work she will play on this visit.

That concerto, which was premiered in 1845, is one of the most popular pieces for that instrument. It is one of Mendelssohn's last orchestral works and is known for its striking opening melody, which the soloist presents almost immediately.

It is a different opening than many concertos in which the orchestra offers the theme the performer then develops.

The concert also will feature two symphonies that in many ways are symbolic of their time periods.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 35 from 1783 is known as the “Haffner Symphony” because it was commissioned by the Haffner family. In that way, it represents the relationship between wealthy families and musicians that produced so much music in that era.

Meanwhile, Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms first was played in 1876 and is almost a symbol of the full, large-orchestra writing of that time. As the first of his four symphonies, it is indicative of the thematic richness that was to develop in his work.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.