Valerie June is a musical chameleon with her 'organic moonshine music'

It might seem foolish to compare Valerie June to David Bowie Bjork, or Rickie Lee Jones. But the Tennessee-born musician, who now lives in Brooklyn, does have some of the same qualities as those performers. June is a musical chameleon who has an enchanting voice and seems comfortable singing rock, pop, country, jazz and soul, a mix that she has described as “organic moonshine music.”

June, who appears at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland as part of the Andy Warhol Museum Sound Series, will release a new album, “The Order of Time,” in March. The performance is co-presented with Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society, 91.3 WYEP and Carnegie Museum of Art.

On being musically diverse like Bjork, Rickie Lee Jones or David Bowie:

VJ: I'm not seeking awards, I'm just playing my music. … I've always tried to write what comes to me and put it out in the world. By doing so, I create a world. The artists you named — Bjork, Rickie Lee Jones, Bowie — they created a world with their music. I went to see Dolly Parton this year, and the positivity she created, I don't know which was brighter — her outfit or the stories and the vibe.

On her father, Emerson Hockett, who passed away late in 2016 and was concert promoter:

VJ: One of the first shows he promoted was a Prince concert. … He promoted a lot of gospel, R&B, Bobby Womack. Just being able to hear him tell me stories all the time about musicians he met, it was super-inspiring for me and taught me so many lessons. It taught me that I didn't want to be in the promotion business, but the other side. Being an entertainer is pretty cool.

On the disconnect between her ethereal singing voice and her lilting, Tennessee accent:

VJ: I feel like I've had to do a lot of explaining. Even when I go to grocery store, I'm talking to people who are checking me out and they say ‘Where are you from?' I say I'm from Tennessee but I live in New York. … It comes up even in my regular day and I have to explain it, and it comes up with my music. I guess it causes confusion because I have dreads and people think I sing reggae. After that they think I should be wailing like Aretha (Franklin) — I wish, but I can't! I definitely have to explain where I'm from and how I got to music, this whole journey, to people.

On achieving success in Europe before the U.S.:

VJ: It's interesting: the questions I'm asked there (in Europe by journalists) are usually music-based. … In a way (in Europe) I get to be a free spirit like Bjork, be that free spirit versus pegging them based on their color. If you want to be yourself, you don't want to do a genre because you look this way. That's kind of impossible for me … The crowds appreciate me more in Europe than the States. But I've also been surprised how the States have opened up to me, being different. … They often say I'm Americana, and I'm, well, OK. I'm a little bit of all of it, but I wouldn't say I'm specifically Americana.

On her penchant for writing songs in different genres:

VJ: I don't really have a lot of control over it. I just write the songs that I receive, and if it's a country song or a rock 'n' roll song or a blues song or a folk song, I write it. The only control I have is that after it's written, I look at the list, and see what ones are begging me to record them now. I could look at that list and choose only blues songs, or only country songs, but it usually doesn't work that way. It usually works that a variety of different songs are begging to be recorded at that time.

RIP Karl Hendricks

I didn't know Karl Hendricks well, having met him a few times. But Hendricks, who passed away on Jan. 21 after three years of fighting oral cancer, was one of the gentlest souls anyone could hope to meet. A brilliant songwriter who came up with song titles that were sly and to the point — “You're a Bigger Jerk than Me,” “The Worst Coffee I Ever Had” and “The Dress You Bought in Cleveland” — Hendricks also was the owner of Sound Cat Records in Bloomfield until 2016, and an adjunct professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh.

Hendricks' influence extended well beyond Western Pennsylvania. Mac McGaughhan, of the band Superchunk and the owner of Merge Records in North Carolina, paid tribute to Hendricks on the label's website: “It was inspiring to know someone who loved music so much and gave so much of it to the world with such a unique songwriting and guitar-playing voice. Karl was a great person and musician, and he will be missed dearly even by those of us who didn't get to see him every day.”

Hendricks is survived by his wife Megan, and daughters Maeve and Nell.

Less Than Jake, with Pepper, Feb. 10, Stage AE, North Shore. It hardly seems possible that the ska-punk band Less Than Jake is celebrating its 25th year. The Gainesville, Fla.-based band, formed in 1992, is still producing high-energy, infectious and danceable music. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Hamilton Leithauser, Feb. 10, Mr. Small's Funhouse, Millvale. The former lead singer of The Walkmen is one of the more literate songwriters performing today. Leithhauser's collaboration with Rostam Batmangli of Vampire Weekend yielded “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine” in 2016, an album of dreamy, evocative, rainy day songs. Details: 412-821-4447 or mrsmalls.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.