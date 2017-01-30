Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Kings of Leon coming to KeyBank Pavilion in August

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon — whose seventh studio album, 2016's “Walls,” marked the group's first number one album — is adding a second leg to its sold out world tour, and it will include an August stop at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

The Aug. 18 show will include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats as the opening acts.

The Grammy Award-winning group will kick off the tour's second leg on April 28 in Chula Vista, Calif., and hit 25 U.S. cities before wrapping up in August.

Tickets are $29.50 to $79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4.

