Music

1970s rock giants Deep Purple, Alice Cooper coming to Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
REUTERS
Roger Glover, Ian Gillan and Steve Morse (from left) of rock band Deep Purple perform at the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux in this file photo from July 19, 2008. Deep Purple was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
File
Alice Cooper

Updated 42 minutes ago

Get ready to relive the hard-rockin' 1970s when Deep Purple, Alice Cooper and the Edgar Winter Band come to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Sept. 1.

Deep Purple has undergone several line-up changes over the years. The members who were around in the band's 1970's heyday were inducted into the Rock ‘n' Roll Hall of Fame last year. The only consistent member has been drummer Ian Paice, although the current incarnation includes long-time members Roger Glover and Ian Gillan, along with Steve Morse and Don Airey

The metal pioneers have released five studio albums since 1996, including the upcoming “Infinite,” due out in April.

The soon-to-be 69-year-old Alice Cooper has been a force in heavy metal and theatrical rock since 1971's “I'm Eighteen.” Several of his hits, including “No More Mr Nice Guy,” “School's Out,” and “Elected,” are featured in his live show, along with a mix of newer songs. He was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2011.

Edgar Winter has produced 20 albums since his 1970 solo debut, “Entrance.”

The performance is in association with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland and part of the proceeds will benefit the Rock Hall's Education Foundation.

Tickets are $33 to $97.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

