Chainsmokers coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena in April
Updated 1 hour ago
The Chainsmokers, who are nominated for three Grammys this year, announced a 40-city tour on Jan. 30, which includes a stop April 22 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.
The duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall also announced they will release their debut album this year. They're coming off a No. 1 single last year with “Closer” and the recent release of a new single, “Paris.”
The two headlined Pittsburgh's Thrival Innovation + Music Festival in September, with a performance at Carrie Furnaces in Rankin. They are nominated for Grammys for the best new artist, best pop duo/group performance (“Closer,” featuring Halsey) and best dance recording (“Don't Let Me Down,” featuring Mt. Lebanon native Daya). The awards show is on Feb. 12.
Tickets to the April 22 show are $24.75 to $72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com