Music

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh takes on 'Requiem'

Bob Karlovits | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Thomas Wesley Douglas is dealing with the musical challenges of Randall Thompson's “Requiem” this weekend.

For one, he says, the work for two a cappella choirs creates a bit of tension between the two groups who must respond to each other's musical comments.

Besides that, the work is not in the form of a religious service as is often done in musical requiems. Rather, it is a philosophical discussion of death, which the composer calls a “dramatic dialogue.”

Douglas and the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh will take on those challenges Feb. 11 and 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, Downtown.

Thompson (1899-1984) was an American composer known for his choral works. He also taught at Harvard University and the Curtis School of Music, where one of his students was Leonard Bernstein.

The artistic director of the Bach Choir says he discovered the work only a few years ago when putting together another concert and became fascinated with it.

While directing two choirs might seem to be difficult, Douglas says it is something like splitting directing tasks between a choir and an orchestra, something he often does with this ensemble.

The choir will be divided into groups of about 45 and 35 singers to create the groups billed as “mourners” and “the faithful.”

“I don't really understand that,” he says. “Who's to say that a mourner also can't be faithful?”

Music begins 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 4 p.m. Feb. 12. Admission is $30, $25 for senior and $15 for students.

Details: 888-718-4253 or bachpgh.showclix.com

— Bob Karlovits

