Music

Lady Gaga taking her show on the road, making stop in Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
Getty Images
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with her Joanne World Tour, including a stop in Pittsburgh on Nov. 20.

The tour kicks off Aug. 1 in Vancouver, and continues with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the United Kingdom before returning to North America in November and December this year.

Tickets for the concert at PPG Paints Arena will go on sale Feb. 20.

Grammy- and Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Her Super Bowl LI halftime performance was met with rave reviews, as well.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

