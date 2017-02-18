Defense attorney Barchiesi loves to play jazz piano

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By day, Eric Barchiesi navigates the button-down world of the law as a defense litigator in Pittsburgh. At night, he loosens his tie and plays jazz piano. He also serves as a church organist and music director for area stage productions. The jazzy jurist lives in Penn Township with his wife Dawn and sons Dominic, 16, and Dante, 11.

Question: Why does jazz speak to you?

Answer: The wonderful thing about jazz is that you play to your ability level. With classical, it's hard to play Mozart if you don't have the time to practice. Everyone knows what Mozart should sound like. You can predict a classical piece of music — you know where the notes are supposed to go. Technically, it's hard.

Jazz is more left to the ability you have. There's no set notes that you need to play or that people expect to hear. It's whatever moves you at the moment.

Q: When did you get into piano?

A: I have a sister who's a little older who started piano lessons at age 8 or so, so I was 5 or 6. I would go along to the lessons and listen to the teacher play. (My sister would) go home and try to play it and I'd just go over, sit down and play it. My parents took me to the same teacher but he said, “His hands are small, wait till he's 7.” I don't know what was magical about 7, but on my seventh birthday, my present was to start piano lessons.

Q: And you continued to study music?

A: My degree is in music from Indiana University Bloomington — or as I call it, the Bobby Knight School of Basketball, which is what it was at the time. I was there in the lean years, because they won the NCAA (tournaments) in '81 and '87, and I was there from '82 to '86 when they did nothing. Then I went straight into law school (at the University of Pittsburgh).

Q: Why did you decide to go to law school?

A: Remember that sister I mentioned? We were highly competitive and she's a doctor. I had to keep up with her somehow.

Q: Your true love — music or the law?

A: If I could earn what I make as a lawyer playing piano, I don't think there would be a problem making that decision. I would play piano.

Q: What's your next gig?

A: Coming up, I'm music directing the Party at the Palace (on Feb. 25). The (Westmoreland Cultural Trust) has booked our trio to play the pre-party thing; we'll set up in one of the opera boxes.

Q: What's your trio?

A: The trio is EBT Jazz. Mike Matteo is the drummer. He's an elementary school principal in the Gateway School District. He used to be at Hempfield; he lives in Penn Township too. Dan Lauritzen is our bass player. He's a music teacher at Harrold Middle School in Hempfield. We all met doing musicals. As a group, we've been together about seven years.

Q: Do you have a favorite place to play?

A: Any venue but one. I used to play with a trumpet player from Greensburg called Julius Falcon, who passed away Aug. 8 last year. An old fella, a sheet metal worker by trade, not musically trained but a tremendous player. We played a gig up in Ligonier, had to be 30 years ago, just a small, little place. We had to set up in the bathroom because we were playing in the hallway. That was the worst venue I ever played. Otherwise any venue is a good venue, because you get to play.

Q: Who are your jazz idols?

A: Oscar Peterson is at the top of the mountain, in my book. There's no one finer when it comes to technique and the speed at which his ideas flow. And Count Basie for his minimalist playing, but every note made sense. He didn't play with great velocity, but his style is fantastic. Of modern players, Brian Culbertson and David Benoit are guys I listen to.

Q: Have your sons caught the jazz bug?

A: I don't think they'd admit it, but I like to think they enjoy it. I catch my older son listening sometimes to things that aren't mainstream. But I don't think I've ever caught either of them listening to one of my CDs.

Q: How about your wife?

A: I don't think so. She tolerates it. She likes '80s music.

