Music

'The Music of Prince' combines a rock concert with the symphony

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Brent Havens

Usually, when you go to Heinz Hall for a symphony performance, you respect the formal environment and sit quietly, applauding only at designated times. But not at the March 4 show, when as the late Prince might put it, you can “go crazy.”

At “The Music of Prince” — coming to Heinz Hall for just one sold-out night on March 4 — people can get up and dance, shout, hoot and holler, says Brent Havens, guest conductor.

“It's a completely different environment,” says Havens, founder of Windborne Music, which produces the Prince show.

The show — put together as a tribute to Prince after his death last year — creates an unique blend of rock music and a symphony orchestra. Marshall Charloff will sing nearly 20 of Prince's hits, backed by both a band with an electric guitar, keyboard and drums and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

“It's a rock concert with an orchestra; it's not an orchestra concert with a band,” Havens says. “We've entwined them so intimately ... but it's still a rock concert.”

Much of Prince's music, including classics like “1999,” “When Doves Cry” and “Little Red Corvette,” may not seem very symphonic, but the orchestra's instruments work beautifully with the band, Havens says.

Windborne Music, based in Virginia Beach, Va., has produced more than a dozen touring tribute shows like this, honoring the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, U2 and Queen. Producers added both a Prince and David Bowie show after the stars' deaths in 2016.

“The response to it is just phenomenal,” he says.

Part of Prince's appeal is his versatility and unpredictability, Havens says.

“You thought he would be going one way, and he's not; he's doing something completely different,” he says about Prince. “In our case, the orchestra plays a huge part in those songs.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

