Simon & Garfunkel tribute duo teams up with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops

The classic music of Simon & Garfunkel can sound deceptively simple, with its soft and often acoustic sounds like you hear in “The Sound of Silence.” But the music can be much more complex than that, says half of the tribute duo performing this weekend in Pittsburgh.

“There's a lot of people … that when you think about … Simon & Garfunkel, you think of it as a guitar and two guitars only, in a Greenwich Village coffee shop scene in the '60s,” says performer A.J. Swearingen, a native of Bethlehem, Lehigh County.

Pairing up the vocals and acoustic guitars with the Pittsburgh Symphony Pop's instrumentation will create an unforgettable concert, Swearingen says. That show is “Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel,” playing March 24 to 26 at Heinz Hall. The audience will hear a big variety of songs from the duo, ranging from “Mrs. Robinson” to “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

“There's so much sneaky orchestration in there,” says Swearingen, who plays guitar and performs as the Paul Simon part of the duo. “Everyone always thinks of Simon & Garfunkel as Greenwich Village, and two voices. But those compositions are so well written that the orchestrations really do bring a lot of them to life.”

Although the setlist includes a few songs where Swearingen and his musical partner, Jonathan Beedle, perform together with just a guitar, the symphony plays a significant supporting role, Swearingen says.

The whole package makes for an amazing concert experience that may surprise some Simon & Garfunkel fans, Beedle says.

“Their image of Simon & Garfunkel is just the two of them standing together and a guitar, but when you listen to the songs, there's a lot of production going on,” Beedle says. “That's a testament to their genius, I think.

“I think you really need to do that in this show format, because you want to build a crescendo and come down, so that the audience feels like they're on a bit of a ride,” says Beedle, who met Swearingen in their younger years performing at bars. “That's what the show really does.”

“Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel” has played with many symphonies, but this will be the show's first time in Pittsburgh.

“I've heard phenomenal things about the Pittsburgh Symphony, so I'm really looking forward to that,” Swearingen says.

Swearingen says that fan feedback on the symphony shows has been very positive.

“I think it's very nostalgic for a lot of people; that is definitely the message I am getting,” he says. “It takes them back, for sure. The music is so great and timeless that when you're seeing it on a big stage and you get to hear it with the symphony, it really brings to life some of those compositions.”

