Varied musical selections sure to garner praise for 'Broadway Standing Ovation'

Renowned symphony pops conductor Jack Everly — who divides his time among several orchestras — has created a Broadway-themed show just for the Steel City and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Everly conducts the show “PNC Pops: Broadway Standing Ovation,” where a cast of singers will perform some of the best-known songs from beloved Broadway shows including “Phantom of the Opera” and “Oklahoma!” The pops show, playing three times Feb. 17 to 19, offers the audience a live version of what a greatest-hits showtunes album might be, says Everly of Indianapolis.

“Every orchestra in the world wants to have a Broadway program . because people just love it so much,” says Everly, who leads the National Symphony Orchestra during patriotic holiday shows in Washington, D.C. “It's repertoire that is beloved by the public. It's melodious. … That's why we do it, because it's great stuff.”

The solo vocalists include Kathy Voytko, a Johnstown native most recently seen on the Broadway cast of “Tuck Everlasting”; Ted Keegan, who has played the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera”; Ron Remke, who played in the closing cast of the Las Vegas show “Donn Arden's Jubilee!”; Richard Todd Adams, who has performed in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway show “Cats”; and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Student Chorale, featuring local high school and college students.

The performers will sing Broadway favorites including “Don't Cry for Me, Argentina” (“Evita”), “Seventy-Six Trombones (“The Music Man”), “There's No Business Like Show Business” (“Annie Get Your Gun”), and “Music of the Night” and “Masquerade” (“The Phantom of the Opera”).

“There are many high points,” Everly says, noting “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “You've Got Trouble” as notable audience favorites.

Because of his four key jobs — principal pops conductor of the Indianapolis and Baltimore symphony orchestras, the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, Canada — Everly doesn't have a lot of free time to do special, visiting concerts with other orchestras. But when he does, “I make sure it's a very special reason, and Pittsburgh is a very special reason,” he says.

It's the quality of the musicians and the orchestra here, says Everly, who has been a guest at Heinz Hall several times over the past few years.

“We have a wonderful time, and that's all because of them really,” he says. “Each time the musicians have been extremely welcoming, and they play with magnificence. I'm very sincere about that. It's a delight to come perform with them.”

“PNC Pops: Broadway Standing Ovation” is sure to draw a wide audience, because it covers so many musicals, Everly says.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.