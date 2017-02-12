Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at the Grammys?

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. The pop star is the leader of the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade,” and song and record of the year with “Formation,” announced Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, who already has 20 Grammys, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year.
Beyonce
Invision for Parkwood Entertainment
Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at NRG Stadium on Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Houston Texas.

Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES - There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy's 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am ... Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Her “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.

Beyonce has lost record of the year four times, and she's marking her third nomination for song of the year (she won in 2010 with “Single Ladies”).

Beyonce's main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010 with “21” and “Rolling In the Deep.” While some critics argued that Beyonce's “Lemonade” was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture, Adele's “25” marked her comeback and became a multiplatinum juggernaut, setting a record when it sold over 3 million units in its first week.

Their competition for album of the year includes Drake's multihit “Views”; Justin Bieber's redemption album “Purpose”; and country music rebel Sturgill Simpson's “A Sailor's Guide to Earth.”

Beyonce is the overall leader with nine nominations, including bids in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories. Adele is nominated for five awards.

Nominees battling “Formation” and “Hello” for record of the year include Rihanna and Drake's “Work,” twenty one pilots' “Stressed Out” and Lukas Graham's “7 Years.”

Song of the year nominees are “Formation,” ‘'Hello,” ‘'7 Years,” Mike Posner's “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and Bieber's “Love Yourself,” shared with co-writer Ed Sheeran.

The Chainsmokers, who have dominated the pop charts, are nominated for best new artist with Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as will Simpson, Graham, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Collaborative performances include Lady Gaga and Metallica, the Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Tributes for Prince and George Michael will take place, while Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will honor the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever.”

Behind Beyonce for top nominations is Rihanna, who is up for eight awards, including best urban contemporary album (“Anti”), pop duo/group performance (“Work”) and R&B song (“Kiss It Better”). Drake and Kanye West are also up for eight awards, including best rap album.

Chance the Rapper is competing for the latter honor. He has seven nominations, including three for best rap song.

Other nominees include David Bowie's “Blackstar,” his final album, released days after he died of cancer last year.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be hosted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden. Other performers include, Kelsea Ballerini, Cynthia Erivo and John Legend, William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.