Music

The Chainsmokers, Daya win Grammy

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Daya accepts the award for best dance recording for 'Don't Let Me Down' at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Chainsmokers won the Grammy Award for best dance recording.

The DJ duo received the award for “Don't Let Me Down,” featuring Pittsburgh's own Daya. The song was one of the most streamed on Spotify last year.

“WE JUST WON OUR FIRST GRAMMY!!! PACK MAKE SOME NOISE!” the group tweeted about the win.

The Chainsmokers didn't attend the pre-telecast Grammys ceremony, which happens before top categories are announced during a performance-filled ceremony. Daya, who sings on the track accepted the Grammy on the duo's behalf. With the win, Grace Tandon, Daya's real name, becomes one of the youngest Grammy winners at the age of 18.

The Chainsmokers' ‘Memories: Do Not Open' North American arena tour is set to come through Pittsburgh on April 22 at PPG Paints Arena, with support from Kiiara and Emily Warren. Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of The Chainsmokers' forthcoming debut album.

Daya will make her return to Pittsburgh with a March 30 show at Stage AE, in support of her first full length album “Sit Still, Look Pretty” released Oct. 7.

