Beyonce wows at Grammys, David Bowie wins 4 awards

Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris. Best jazz vocal album: “Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter.

LOS ANGELES — Even though Adele flubbed during her live performance at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home five awards Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album “25,” and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.

She used her speech to honor Beyonce and her groundbreaking “Lemonade” album, which also was nominated.

The night for Adele wasn't all good though: The singer, who had trouble with her live performance at last year's Grammys, asked to restart her tribute to George Michael, telling the audience: “I can't mess this up for him.” She stopped and used an expletive after singing some of a new arrangement of Michael's “Fastlove,” as videos and photos of Michael played in the background. She re-sang the song and earned applause and support from the crowd.

Michael died on Christmas Day. At last year's show, the British singer had a hiccup after a microphone inside a piano fell onto the instrument's strings.

A number of other icons were honored, including Prince: Bruno Mars — rocking a glittery, Prince-like purple blazer, worked the guitar like a pro while singing the icon's “Let's Go Crazy.” The Time — who worked closely with the Prince — brought the audience to its feet with funky performances of “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.”

Mars also was a winner — he won for his producing work on Adele's album. Adele's other wins included best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.

A pregnant Beyonce took the Grammy stage in a lengthy performance of two songs from her critically acclaimed album “Lemonade.”

Beyonce, who walked into the show with nine nominations, won two: best music video (“Formation”) and urban contemporary album (“Lemonade”).

“My intention for the film and album is to create a body of work that would give voice to our pain, our struggles, our doubts, and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable,” Beyonce said.

Her speech wasn't the only political moment: A Tribe Called Quest, along with Anderson . Paak and Busta Rhymes, gave a rousing performance and shouted “resist, resist” at the end of their performance, which featured a number of people onstage, including women in hijabs.

David Bowie, who died last year from cancer, won all four awards he was nominated for. “Blackstar,” his final album released days after he died, won best alternative music album and engineered album, nonclassical (Bowie is listed as one of the engineers on “Blackstar.”) In the latter category, he beat out Prince, who also died last year.

The title track won best rock song and rock performance.

Chance the Rapper won the first award in the live telecast for best new artist. He also won best rap album — the first streaming-only album to do so — and bested Drake and Kanye West.

Twenty One Pilots won best pop duo/group performance for the hit “Stressed Out.” They removed their pants when accepting the award in homage to their earlier days when they watched the Grammys at home in their boxers.

Justin Timberlake's “Can't Stop the Feeling!” — which is nominated for an Oscar — won best song written for visual media.