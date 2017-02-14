Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Ms. Lauryn Hill coming back to Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Ms. Lauryn Hill performs in Pittsburgh during 'The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling' tour, Wednesday, January 31 at Heinz Hall.

Updated 2 hours ago

After starting her Heinz Hall concert more than three hours late last month, Ms. Lauryn Hill is coming back to Pittsburgh on Feb. 27 for another show, as an apology to fans, many who had left before the Jan. 31 show started.

The new show is Feb. 27 at Pittsburgh's Byham Theater. People who bought tickets to the January show have already received a pre-sale password to purchase discounted tickets. For the general public, tickets are on sale now for $65 to $99.50.

After the January show, Hill said snow in New York caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she said, the performance should have been canceled and rescheduled.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

