Salgado's latest album combines his love of all genres

Curtis Salgado has toured with Muddy Waters, tried to keep up with guitarist Albert Collins, and remembers how his “hair stood up” while watching blues musician Johnny Shines perform.

Now, at the age of 63, Salgado is one of the few direct links to those iconic performers.

“We're the last generation that learned from the black masters,” says Salgado, who performs Feb. 24 at Moondog's in Blawnox. “I talked to them, hung with them, toured with them.”

Salgado's reverence for those blues pioneers is evident on his new album, “The Beautiful Lowdown.” Featuring 12 songs that were written or co-written by Salgado (save a cover of Johnny Guitar Watson's “Hook Me Up”), it's a throwback to another era when most musicians were fully invested in their work.

“I'm into every aspect of songwriting and craft, and I'm just trying to get better at it,” says Salgado, who is based in Portland, Ore., and was a member of the Robert Cray Band and The Nighthawks. “I feel that lots of artists don't do that; they go in and push record and the record doesn't sound like each song has a personality. Doing your own music stakes out your originality.”

Salgado wasn't always intent on writing and performing his own material. Years ago his band opened for Cray at a show in Portland. Salgado thought his band had won the night and he told Richie Cousins, his friend and Cray's bass player, that “we kind of took it to you.”

“Richie turned to me and said ‘you guys were good,' ” Salgado says. “ ‘But you know what, Curtis? Our set only had one cover song. We played 90 minutes of our own material, we did one cover song.' … It was true. We did (great), but we were doing Otis Clay songs, O.V. Wright tunes, soul songs that nobody plays. Maybe in the South, but not in the Northwest.”

“The Beautiful Lowdown” is evidence that Salgado took Cousins' words to heart. While he is considered a blues musician, Salgado's musical palate is diverse. On the new album, he draws from rock, soul, rhythm and blues and even reggae on “Simple Enough,” one of the album's standout tracks.

Being a student of various musical genres is a plus. Salgado references the B-side singles of musicians such as Wright and Little Willie John, Johnny Taylor and Joe Tex. He gives a mini-tutorial on the history of reggae music and how it was influenced by Fats Domino and Rosco Gordon. He's a fan of the Take 6, the a capella gospel group.

“When I listen to those songs, I wish I could get close to it, the way a particular song is recorded,” he says. “How it was engineered, the room they recorded it, the songwriting craft, the storyline, the movie how it plays out in your head. That's what I want to reach.”

The thing is, Salgado has reached a level of excellence on “The Beautiful Lowdown,” in part because of a commitment to writing his new songs, in part because he's a survivor.

In 2005, he was diagnosed with liver cancer and underwent a liver transplant. So it's very fitting that promotional materials for the new record include an image of Salgado walking past a shuttered boxing gym in Portland near his house.

Salgado insists he wasn't trying to send a message with the photo; he just thought the abandoned building was visually interesting.

“I gotta admit I've gone through a lot of stuff, health-wise,” he says. “I've struggled. I'm lucky to be alive. Life is a series of knockdowns, and you get back up.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.