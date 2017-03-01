Kids get up and groove to the sounds of the Laurie Berkner Band

Admission: $20-$38; VIP tickets $75, limited number available, include show and after-show meet and greet, photo opportunity, and an autographed photo of the band

Laurie Berkner laughs when asked how she feels about being labeled “the Adele of the preschool crowd” by a New York reviewer.

“I feel like it's very flattering,” says the popular children's performer and recording artist from New York City who has incited our youngest generation to get up and move to the sounds of her high-energy albums and music videos.

A pioneer of the kindie rock genre of music whose first kids album came out 20 years ago, she will be bringing her Laurie Berkner Band to the Palace Theatre on March 4 for a concert the Princeton, N.J., native promises will have her fans up on their feet, dancing and singing along.

She encourages audience participation and admits she was a bit worried at a recent venue in Concord, N.H., when an announcement was made before the show started about keeping the aisles clear due to fire regulations.

“Kids need the freedom to run, dance and jump,” she says, adding that it turned out there was plenty of room for action in an area in front of the stage and standing at their seats.

With Berkner on guitar and singing lead vocals, along with pianist Susie Lampert, bassist Brady Rymer and drummer Bob Golden, the band will perform original favorite tunes, like “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “The Cat Came Back,” “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)” and “I Know a Chicken.”

“We Are the Dinosaurs” is also the title of her latest picture book due out March 21, based on one of the first songs she ever wrote.

Berkner says the Greensburg concert will be one of the first to hear the band play songs from their new album, “Superhero,” her first full album since 2008 that features 21 new, original songs with two bonus tracks.

“I wrote ‘Superhero' thinking about many things that I found fun as a kid,” she says.

“To me, ‘Superhero' is about self-empowerment, being our best selves and discovering the superhero in all of us.”

Another special feature of the new album is a duet with her 12-year-old daughter, Lucy Mueller, on “Elephant in There,” which she describes as a story-song that offers a cure for imaginary internal elephants.

Berkner toured Europe as a choir soloist and orchestra guitar player while attending Rutgers University, where she majored in psychology. One of her first jobs was as a children's music specialist for preschools and day care centers. She also performed in a few rock bands before realizing that writing music for kids came naturally for her.

“The more I started working on material for children, the more I realized that it opened up creativity in me that I never knew I had,” she says.

She has made 11 albums since her first release in 1997. She was the first recording artist to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., and helped develop the animated series, “Sing It, Laurie!” on the Sprout preschool TV channel. She also wrote music and lyrics for two Off-Broadway children's musicals and has developed music curriculum for teachers.

Berkner's latest adventure is her own YouTube channel, where she posts videos for kids and is experimenting with blending her songs with electronic dance mixes for older kids.

“I noticed on my channel that there are teenagers on there who grew up with my music and have a feeling of reminiscence listening to it,” she says. “Now I'm remixing a whole album of songs that will come out later this year.”

After her concerts, she says she enjoys meeting families at her meet and greets and fielding questions from them. “Older kids will ask me things like, ‘Where's your husband and daughter?' and ‘When did you start playing guitar?' Toddlers just say, ‘Let me tell you about me.' ”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.