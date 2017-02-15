Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Steven Seagal reschedules March show in Greensburg

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 3:33 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

A concert by Steven Seagal Blues Band scheduled for March 11 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 29. A Meet & Greet is scheduled after the show at 9:45 p.m.

Concert promoter Kelly Simon of Simon Event Management said the event was rescheduled “due to a movie deal that Steven was offered and accepted, which begins filming March 1.”

Tickets for the July 29 show are on sale now for $35 to $90. Original tickets will be honored for the new date. Anyone who will not be able to attend the July 29 show may request a full refund. All refund requests must be received by March 11 by calling the box office at 724-836-8000.

The Meet & Greet is an additional cost of $50 (limited number available) and does not include a show ticket; attendees must purchase a show ticket to be eligible to attend the Meet & Greet, which will include autograph and photo opportunities.

Seagal is best known for his roles in more than 20 films, including action thrillers “Hard to Kill,” “Marked for Death,” “Under Siege,” “Executive Decision,” “Glimmer Man” and “Exit Wounds.”

He also is a blues guitarist who has performed with blues legends B.B. King, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown. Seagal's first album, “Songs from the Crystal Cave,” features a combination of styles including blues, pop, jazz and reggae, with a classic harmonica solo by Stevie Wonder.

