Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

The Soul Men bringing the 'Blues' back around to Oakmont

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
The Soul Men will be playing the Oaks Theater, Oakmont.
Submitted
The Soul Men will be playing the Oaks Theater, Oakmont.

Updated 38 minutes ago

When it comes down to assessing the ongoing appeal of the Blues Brothers, “They are just cool and everyone wants to be cool,” says Joe Wichryk II, executive director of the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

“The music is still meaningful today decades after it was written, plus the style of performance is so energetic one gets swept away with the power of the show,” he says.

The Soul Men Blues Brothers Tribute group continues its mission to satisfy seasoned fans and win new ones at an all-ages concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Oaks.

It's been said that the Soul Men, formed in 1990, impersonate the characters of Jake and Elwood, originally portrayed by comedians John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, respectively, to perfection, “from their knuckle tattoos to their signature hats and sunglasses.”

“We feel that the Soul Men Blues Brothers Tribute is the highest quality Blues Brothers show on the market right now,” Wichryk says. “This type of show and style of music fit our local demographic, yet are still enjoyed by younger fans who may have only recently discovered the ‘Blues Brothers' movie and/or the upbeat style of music and performance that a show like this expresses.”

Aykroyd and Belushi first introduced the American blues and soul revivalist band in 1978 as a sketch and then as musical guests on NBC's “Saturday Night Live.” The late Belushi was lead vocalist “Joliet” Jake Blues, and Aykroyd was harmonica player and vocalist Elwood Blues. They were backed by a group of respected musicians.

The 1978 album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” and “The Blues Brothers” film, created around the characters, followed in 1980.

“The Soul Men Blues Brothers Tribute is not just a concert, it's an experience that will affect anyone who is in the room. It will be something that will stay with them in an extremely positive way for years to come,” Wichryk says.

For the Soul Men, it all goes back to the original movie. “It's a classic. We both fell in love with the movie, and the music is so awesome,” says the group's founder, who, rather than use his real name, prefers to stay in character as “Elwood Soul.”

His partner Jake, he says, is portrayed by “Brews Soul.”

“We both reside in Ohio when we can get work release permission from the warden,” he jokes, referencing the movie.

“We just do what moves us on stage. It all centers around the original music from the original artist. I liked Paul Shaffer's composition of those original songs,” Elwood Soul says.

“We will encourage audience participation. We are always looking for backup singers, dancers, conga lines, ‘Jake side vs. Elwood side' competition and more. We always make sure there is a dance floor available. We also use cordless mics so we can take the party to the guests, even the people who sit in the very back part of the room. This will be a kids' friendly show.”

Audiences are “wide and diverse,” he adds. “From bikers to bankers, 9 to 90, everyone seems to have a great time.”

“At the end of the night when they thank us for entertaining them, that's what keeps us coming back,” Elwood Soul says.

The Soul Men will be backed by Pittsburgh and regional musicians, including members of Miss Freddye's blues band.

Miss Freddye bassist Gregory Sejko says he is very much looking forward to being part of this tribute show.

“Blues music resonates with most people because it is easy to relate to. I am fortunate to be working with some very talented musicians,” he says. “All of us being seasoned musicians and having grown up playing blues music, it shouldn't be as much of a challenge as a chance to put our own spin on the Blues Brothers experience.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.