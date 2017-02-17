Incubus, Chris Stapleton added to KeyBank Pavilion summer schedule
Updated 2 hours ago
Two very different shows have been added to the KeyBank Pavilion concert schedule for this summer in Burgettstown.
• Heavy metal alt rockers Incubus are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their major label album debut and the release of the new single “Nimble Bastard” with the band's first headlining North American tour since 2015. The “8” tour, promoting the soon-to-be-released new album, will be at KeyBank Pavilion on July 26 with opening acts Jimmy Eat World and Judah and the Lion. Tickets are $29.50 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
• Acclaimed country musician Chris Stapleton, whose debut album “Traveller” took the world by storm in 2015, is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Burgettstown on Aug. 11. Stapleton won album, male vocalist and new artist of the year for “Traveler” at the Country Music Association awards and went on to win multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music awards. His Pittsburgh-area show will include Margo Price and Brent Cobb. Tickets are $30.75 to $70.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com