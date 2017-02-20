Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Eric Church cancels tickets bought by scalpers; tour includes Pittsburgh

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Country music star Eric Church performs during the 2014 'Outsiders' world tour at Pittsburgh's Consol Energy Center.

Updated 1 hour ago

Country star Eric Church cancelled more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were purchased by scalpers and is making those seats available to fans for purchase. Church is scheduled to play Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on April 21.

Although Church has cancelled purchases from scalpers on previous shows, this is the largest group of tickets he's tried to keep off the secondary market, where they often go for double or triple their original price.

The “Springsteen” singer saidhe's going to do everything he can to stop what he calls a criminal organization that's making millions. The tickets will be released at noon Feb. 21 for the remaining stops of the Holdin' My Own Tour.

Pollstar says the 60-city tour is among the top 10 global tours with ticket prices averaging $60.67.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.