Saluting pop artist Andy Warhol on 30th anniversary of his death

An interactive of WYEP's project can be found at wyep.org/warhol .

Radio station WYEP-FM will pay homage to Andy Warhol on Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of the death of the Pittsburgh-born artist and pop art icon.

Known for his eclectic paintings of Campbell's soup cans and celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Warhol's influence on modern art extended to other media, including music.

Warhol was known for designing album covers to illustrate the works of performers such as Russian pianist Vladimir Horowitz, the Rolling Stones, Liza Minnelli, jazz icon Thelonious Monk and The Velvet Underground.

WYEP (91.3) will feature music from some of those albums from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The idea came from production director Brian Siewiorek, who said the 1967 album “The Velvet Underground & Nico” was life-changing for him.

“I didn't really know his work until I saw that album cover,” Siewiorek said. “It became kind of a passion project for me.”

Not only did Warhol design the famous “banana cover” for The Velvet Underground's debut album, but he also had a close working relationship with the band. It was not unlike the friendship and mutual admiration between Warhol and the late David Bowie, who wrote and recorded a song titled “Andy Warhol” in 1971 and played Warhol in the 1996 movie “Basquiat,” about an artist influenced by Warhol.

Born Andrew Warhola, the artist became an icon of 1960s pop art. But he didn't exactly love the Steel City, Siewiorek noted.

“He was a misfit, and Pittsburgh back then just wasn't a place where he fit in,” Siewiorek said. “He didn't feel like there was a place for him here.”

Yet Pittsburgh still carries a torch for Warhol.

Siewiorek said Warhol and his influence helped bolster Pittsburgh's credibility in the art world, and the North Side museum dedicated to Warhol's work has drawn many people to the area who might not have visited otherwise.

Coincidentally, Pittsburgh has evolved into a place Warhol probably would have felt at home, Siewiorek said.

“I think he would have been pretty OK with how far we've come,” he said.

