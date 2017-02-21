Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Saluting pop artist Andy Warhol on 30th anniversary of his death

Kim Lyons | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. A representative Jared Leto confirmed on Sept. 20, 2016, that Leto will star as Warhol in an upcoming biopic.
WYEP-FM
WYEP-FM created an interactive visual of artist Andy Warhol's album cover designs. The station (91.3 FM) will host a show about Warhol's musical connections from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, right, is shown with pop artist Andy Warhol during a promotional event for his band's new album, 'Love You Live,' at Trax, a midtown New York City nightspot in September 1977.
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc
'Self-Portrait,' 1963: Long before it was trendy, Warhol made wearing sunglasses at night cool. This black-and-white self-portrait from a photo booth strip reveals Warhol’s interest in how people perform in front of a camera and his interest in repetition. Found in Time Capsule 21, the image strip is one of six in the box, containing mementos from the 1950s to the 1970s.
In this Nov. 4, 1983, file photo, Donald Trump owner of New York's Trump Tower, holds the bridle of a polo pony while talking to Andy Warhol. Yale University polo player Eric Stever sits astride the horse.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Radio station WYEP-FM will pay homage to Andy Warhol on Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of the death of the Pittsburgh-born artist and pop art icon.

Known for his eclectic paintings of Campbell's soup cans and celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Warhol's influence on modern art extended to other media, including music.

Warhol was known for designing album covers to illustrate the works of performers such as Russian pianist Vladimir Horowitz, the Rolling Stones, Liza Minnelli, jazz icon Thelonious Monk and The Velvet Underground.

WYEP (91.3) will feature music from some of those albums from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The idea came from production director Brian Siewiorek, who said the 1967 album “The Velvet Underground & Nico” was life-changing for him.

“I didn't really know his work until I saw that album cover,” Siewiorek said. “It became kind of a passion project for me.”

Not only did Warhol design the famous “banana cover” for The Velvet Underground's debut album, but he also had a close working relationship with the band. It was not unlike the friendship and mutual admiration between Warhol and the late David Bowie, who wrote and recorded a song titled “Andy Warhol” in 1971 and played Warhol in the 1996 movie “Basquiat,” about an artist influenced by Warhol.

Born Andrew Warhola, the artist became an icon of 1960s pop art. But he didn't exactly love the Steel City, Siewiorek noted.

“He was a misfit, and Pittsburgh back then just wasn't a place where he fit in,” Siewiorek said. “He didn't feel like there was a place for him here.”

Yet Pittsburgh still carries a torch for Warhol.

Siewiorek said Warhol and his influence helped bolster Pittsburgh's credibility in the art world, and the North Side museum dedicated to Warhol's work has drawn many people to the area who might not have visited otherwise.

Coincidentally, Pittsburgh has evolved into a place Warhol probably would have felt at home, Siewiorek said.

“I think he would have been pretty OK with how far we've come,” he said.

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.