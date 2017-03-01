Tom Breiding basks in glow of Leaf & Bean gig

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tom Breiding has one of the longest-running gigs in Pittsburgh. For the past 15 years, he's spent most of his Saturdays at the Leaf & Bean, a cigar and coffee emporium in the Strip District, playing solo acoustic shows.

“It's crazy that time has gone so quickly,” says Breiding, who is a solo artist and also a member of Bill Toms' band, Hard Rain. Occasionally, he'll take a Saturday off and have another musician sit in for him — but most weeks Breiding entertains a hardy band of regulars at one of the Strip's more eclectic spots.

The Immersion Trips coordinator for the Appalachian Institute at Wheeling Jesuit University, Breiding also is a staunch advocate of health care rights for mine workers, having performed at numerous benefits for the United Mine Workers.

Question: What are the benefits of having a regular gig?

Answer: It helps with my stage presence and relating to the audience. I just play. I don't really put on a show.

Q: What kind of crowd frequents the Leaf & Bean?

A: The clientele is more diverse than any other place you'll find. They literally have people who are CEOs and very wealthy all the way to a homeless person, with all walks of life in between, male and female, all ages. It's the most eclectic atmosphere because it's cigars, coffee and being outside in the afternoon.

Q: Are there regulars who come in every week?

A: Oh yeah. I can count on about 10 people who come in and sit close to me that are listening. There's a certain protocol that they expect, and it makes it a nice listening audience.

Q: What's the most unusual thing that's happened while you were playing?

A: It's more of a serendipitous thing. Once I asked the clientele to buy a cigar for a care box to give to troops overseas. A woman bought one and I wanted to give her one of my CDs because she responded to my request. She walked out, then walked out back in and said ‘Tom Breiding?' … It turned out we had gone to high school together.

Q: What time of year is best at the Leaf & Bean?

A: Absolutely the spring and the summer. During the warm weather months the doors are wide open and people can sit out on the sidewalk. But I love Christmas and New Year's there — I've played every Christmas Eve for at least the last five years.

Q: Is there a Leaf & Bean song?

A: Jim (Robinson, the owner) asked me for years to write a song about the Leaf & Bean. I'm not one to take those things lightly. For years I hesitated. I'm not going to do it just to do it. After a particularly good day, I came home and wrote about everything that happened that afternoon. Now I play it every single time I'm at the Leaf & Bean.

Q: It seems like you've created a family atmosphere at the Leaf & Bean.

A: Absolutely, it feels that way. And my wife will stop in almost every Saturday, and my son will visit.

Q: How much longer do you plan on doing the Leaf & Bean gig?

A: I see no end in sight. I've never given it a thought. I don't envision it stopping. Maybe another 15 years.

Breiding performs noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Leaf & Bean, 2200 Penn Ave., Strip District. Details: 412-434-1480 or leafandbean.com

Shows of note

Joe Bonamassa, March 3-4, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh

It seems like only yesterday that Bonamassa was playing small clubs. Now the guitarist's fiery blues-rock has found favor with larger audiences at bigger venues, evidence that there's still an appetite for music that's not manufactured or calculated. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Los Campesinos, March 6, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side

Los Campesinos isn't a food truck offering Mexican fare, but very good band band from Wales — although none of the musicians are Welsh. Their penchant for literate indie rock can be heard in songs such as “You! Me! Dancing!,” “We Throw Parties, You Throw Knives,” and “The Sea is a Good Place to Think of the Future.” 412-381-6811 or rextheater.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.