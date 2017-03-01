Danny Gokey finds strength, hope to overcome life's challenges

Other volunteers at the picnic were selected through a K-LOVE contest. Volunteers and Light of Life residents will be attending the Casting Crowns that same evening.

The picnic is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will have free food, clothing for those in need, a prayer tent and music by K-LOVE radio network, which can be heard at 98.3 FM in the Pittsburgh area.

Members of Casting Crowns will be at Pittsburgh's West Park from noon to 1:20 p.m. March 4 to help serve at the Light of Life Rescue Mission's Spring Day of Hope picnic.

When Danny Gokey released his previous album, “Hope in Front of Me,” he lacked a key component most artists count on to help create awareness of the project.

“I had no tour to support it,” he says. “I remember we did the release and then it's like ‘All right, now we've got to do work' and we didn't (have any). … We couldn't land a tour to save our lives. Nobody was interested. And so it just got to this point where we just kind of had to work and grind and create our own thing.”

That isn't a problem with his new album, “Rise.” Gokey is the opening act for popular Christian band Casting Crowns on that group's winter/spring tour, which is at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 4. Gokey is thrilled.

“It's so amazing because it's going to support this record so well,” he says of the tour. “Man, I think it's a huge deal. I'm grateful for it.”

Gokey first came into the public eye in 2008 on “American Idol,” where his back story may have gained as much attention as his singing performances. A month before auditioning for the show, Gokey's wife, Sophia, died during what was supposed to be routine surgery to repair a heart valve problem.

“A lot of times when we go through really difficult situations, our world becomes very small,” Gokey says. “We isolate ourselves and we fall into a very dark place because our vision of the world is small. That show enhanced my world and made it bigger.

“The bird's eye perspective allows you to see a much grander view, a bigger view of what you thought it was,” he says.

Gokey finished third that season on “Idol,” was signed by RCA/19 Recordings and made a 2010 country album, “My Best Days.” But he got dropped by the label after that album failed to meet expectations.

He pushed forward, though, self-releasing an EP, “Love Again,” in 2012 and writing a 2013 memoir, “Hope in Front of Me: Find Purpose in Your Darkest Moments.” He also began shopping for a deal in the Christian market, only to be turned down by Christian labels that, Gokey says, thought his vision and message were too broad for their audience.

But Gokey persevered and was signed by BMG, a mainstream label that didn't want to dictate his music or message. BMG released Gokey's first Christian-oriented album, “Hope in Front of Me,” in 2014. Even without a tour to coincide with its release, the album went No. 1 on Billboard magazine's Christian album chart and the title song topped the Billboard Christian airplay chart. After releasing a holiday album, “Christmas Is Here,” in 2015, Gokey started turning his thoughts to a next studio album. “Rise” pushes further into a synthetic/electronic direction, while keeping pop melodies and danceable beats at the center of the songs. He also found a central theme of finding the inner strength and faith to overcome life's challenges. Gokey says his current live show will echo that message, which runs through new songs like “Rise,” “Stronger Than We Think” and “Never Be The Same.”

Well before those career successes, things had started looking up on the personal front for Gokey. In 2011, he began dating Leyicet Peralta, and they married in January 2012. The couple now has a son and a daughter, and they keep the memory of Gokey's first wife alive with a charity, Sophia's Heart Foundation, which provides scholarships and support for children in homeless families.

Alan Sculley is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.