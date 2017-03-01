Big band alive and well, taking over Manchester Craftsmen's Guild

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Often spoken of in the hushed tones of respect for the dead, the Big Band Era never really died.

In fact, it seems to be living quite well these days.

Oh, to be sure, you aren't likely to hear big bands on your favorite streaming source or FM station.

But there are still a great many out there performing the music.

The Diva Jazz Orchestra and the Bob Mintzer Big Band will be at the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild in March, both taking a new look at they go about doing what they do.

The distaff crew of Diva will be getting a boost from the Y chromosome when it is joined by clarinet star Ken Peploski and trumpeter Claudio Roditi on March 10 and 11. It will be performing a brand new song by Johnny Mandel.

Meantime, the Mintzer concert in late March will feature three new songs by the saxophonist and six arrangements by him and Darmon Meader, the leader of the New York Voices, who also will be performing.

The concerts are examples of what is happening with big bands these days. From the current version of the Count Basie Orchestra to the Grammy-winning Maria Schneider Orchestra, there is a big band for practically every taste.

Mintzer takes original big-band looks at various music from John Coltrane to the soul of the '60s. Then you have people like Ryan Truesdell doing Gil Evans remakes.

Sherrie Maricle, drummer for and an original member of the 24-year-old Diva, obviously is glad music is headed the way it is.

“Today, there is a profound and diverse plethora of original big bands/jazz orchestras creating unique, interesting and even groundbreaking music,” she says in an email chat. “It's a remarkable time for the genre and a challenging time for the ‘business.'

“In New York City, probably everyday of the week, you can hear an original big band being presented and driven by the spirit of the composer and/or leader.”

She says Diva is tradition-rooted, but that doesn't mean it exists playing “In the Mood” constantly. In fact, big bands can't do that and succeed.

“One of the keys to creating, developing and maintaining a successful big band (or jazz orchestra if you prefer) is to present unique music that listeners can't hear/experience anywhere else, “ she says.

Diva will perform at 8 p.m. March 10 and 11. The Mintzer band will play at the same times March 31 and April 1. Admission for each show is $49.50. Details: 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org.

Mark Whitfield

Music is a big part of the family of guitarist Mark Whitfield.

He is well known for his work with jazz greats such as Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff, but he now is drawing some attention with his Whitfield Family Band that features sons, pianist Davis and drummer Mark Jr.

The group that also includes bassist James Genus will perform March 10 at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty.

That concert will feature the quartet of local guitarist Mark Strickland.

Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30. Details: 412-322-0292 or showclix.com.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.