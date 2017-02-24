Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Westmoreland Symphony executive director stepping down; replacement named

Bob Karlovits | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Morrie Brand, managing director,Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, welcomes guests to the opening concert for the 48th season of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 1, 2016.

Endicott Reindl, a percussionist and music enthusiast, has been named executive director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, replacing Morrie Brand, who had held the post 17 years.

Brand will remain director of the orchestra's Academy of Music and music director of the youth orchestra.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help grow and see the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra continue on as the community gem it is,” Reindl says.

He is the third person to hold the position. Christel Horner, one of the five founders of the orchestra in 1969, did the job until 2000, when Brand stepped in.

Reindl, 27, is a native of Altoona, Blair County, and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania. Most recently he was the community service representative for Home Instead Senior Care in nearby Duncansville.

He was the business manager of the university choir and active in the Blair Concert Chorale and the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus. He also was involved in the Alzheimer's Association and the Altoona Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Ellen Piper from the orchestra's board of directors says Reindl's musical and fundraising work made him a good candidate for the job.

“After reviewing 50 resumes, we decided Endicott was an excellent choice to help the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra grow our donor base and expand our community outreach,” she says.

Daniel Meyer, music director of the orchestra, says he is glad Brand will remain involved in the organization.

Brand and his staff have taught, conducted and coached hundreds of young musicians. He created “Home for the Holidays,” the symphony's most popular concert, and oversaw collaborations with the Laurel Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, the Westmoreland Museum of Art, Fort Ligonier and the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival.

The orchestra's endowment also grew 400 percent during Brand's tenure.

“I would like to thank Morrie for his years of faithful stewardship and unwavering service to the Westmoreland Symphony,” Meyer says.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

