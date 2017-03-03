Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

New Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra director looks to continue good work

Bob Karlovits | Friday, March 3, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
From left, Endicott Reindl the new executive director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Christel Horner, WSO founder and former Executive Director Morrie Brand outside the Greensburg Garden Center in Greensburg, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017.

Endicott Reindl hopes his new post with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will put him on the road to contentment.

“They say it's not really work if you are doing something you love,” says the new executive director of the orchestra.

Reindl, 27, replaces Morrie Brand, who has held the position since 2000, guiding the orchestra to a 400 percent increase in its endowment and through a change in music directors.

The new executive director, who uses Endi as his first name, says he wants to continue in Brand's direction, “looking to grow outreach and to constantly remind the community of the gem they have here.”

Daniel Meyer, music director of the orchestra, says he was impressed with Reindl's attitude about the importance of the orchestra and the need to find ways to keep it successful.

“He got it right away,” Meyer says.

The change came about because Brand, 67, decided he was ready to focus his work more directly on the performance of music instead of the business side. He'll remain director of the orchestra's Academy of Music, and the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra. He also has formed an amateur summer symphony, which will grow to fall and winter concerts and be named the Civic Symphony.

For Reindl, the job mixes vocation and avocation. The Blair County native was involved in fundraising as the community service representative for Home Instead Senior Care and also was involved in the Altoona Walk to End Alzheimer's.

But he is a percussionist and singer, so working for an orchestra is a comfortable post.

He says Jugo Ikach, a professor he had at California University of Pennsylvania and director of the symphony in Washington County, once told him to be alert to such a position.

When he saw the job advertised online in the summer, he was immediately interested, he says.

The history of the orchestra also makes the position attractive, he adds.

“The fact that the orchestra has had only three executive directors in its 48-year history speaks volumes about the solidity of the organization,” he says.

Brand replaced Christel Horner, one of the co-founders of the orchestra and executive director from 1969-1999.

Naturally, managing a symphony orchestra has its challenges in these times. The Nielsen ratings say classical album sales languish at about 2 percent of national receipts.

“But we have the chance to show we are therefore a special part of the community,” Reindl says.

Brand says attendance at the orchestra slipped in the early years of the 21st century as baby-boomers moved to warmer climates or became less comfortable driving at night.

But the past four years have seen an increase, with local involvement by the Westmoreland Chamber Singers and the popularity of the orchestra's Christmas concert creating a sense of community.

He also is proud of the orchestra itself. He says music programs at Carnegie Mellon and Duquesne universities help to produce strong body of freelancers.

“When I came here 17 years ago, I couldn't quite figure out how a city this size had an orchestra so good,” he says.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

