Music

Lake Street Dive takes 'Side Pony' on the road
Jack Fordyce | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Lake Street Dive lead singer Rachael Price performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive lead singer Rachael Price performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive lead singer Rachael Price performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive lead singer Rachael Price performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive guitar player Mike 'McDuck' Olson during their performance in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mike 'McDuck' Olson of Lake Street Dive plays trumpet during their performance in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive lead singer Rachael Price performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mike 'McDuck' Olson of Lake Street Dive plays trumpet during their performance in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive upright bass player Bridget Kearney performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive drummer Mike Calabrese performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive lead singer Rachael Price performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Lake Street Dive performs in Pittsburgh, Friday Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre

Touring in support of their fifth studio album, ‘Side Pony,' the Boston-based jazz/idie-rock quartet Lake Street Dive played their third consecutive sold out show Friday, Feb. 24 at Mr. Smalls Theatre.

Formed in 2004 while attending the New England Coservatory of Music in Boston, the group came together playing jazz and covers in local dive bars, as their name implies. Since their humble beginnings, the group has garnered an impressive repertoire of high profile performances on late-night televison, summer concert festivals, a major motion picture soundtrack (Inside Llewyn Davis) and even an invitation to play at the White House in June 2016.

Released through Nonesuch Records on February 19, 2016, ‘Side Pony' debuted at No. 1 on three Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Folk Albums and Alternative Albums charts. The title refers to a popular 80s hair style, or an adventuresome, playful young horse, according to the band. The album also debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200, and No. 11 on Top Album Sales, with 16,000 copies sold in the first week.

