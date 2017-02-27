Elvis Costello coming back to Pittsburgh after cancelling last year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have included Pittsburgh on their newly announced summer dates of the show “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers,” after cancelling a Heinz Hall show in November because of the strike by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians.

At the time, Costello said he was “unwilling to cross an AFofM (American Federation of Musicians) picket line during the current strike by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. I hope that the dispute will soon be settled honorably and amicably and that The Imposters and I will have the opportunity to perform at Heinz Hall before too long.”

The strike was settled in November.

The show, which will be at Heinz Hall on June 13, takes songs from the 1983 album, “Imperial Bedroom” as a starting point.

Standout songs from “Imperial Bedroom” include “Beyond Belief,” “Almost Blue” and “Man Out Of Time,” which Costello has played as part of his repertoire throughout the years. For this show, he's added an electric version of the rarely performed “Pidgin English.”

Ticketholders from the original show were given full refunds. Tickets for the new show go on sale March 3, but prices have not been announced.

Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org