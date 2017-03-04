'God Like the Sun' follows Jimmer Podrasky's dark days

Jimmer Podrasky's new album, “God Like the Sun,” shines like newly minted dime, its brightly hued roots rock eminently hum-able. But dig a little deeper and the lyrics convey some of the struggles that the Natrona Heights native has experienced throughout his career.

“In writing the songs, they might have been inspired by dark times,” says Podrasky, who moved to Los Angeles 35 years ago with his band, The Rave-Ups. “No one wants to listen to a depressing record. And yet I knew that I was once again going to bare my soul about personal issues.”

“God Like the Sun” is the follow-up to “The Would-Be Plans,” released in 2014. It was Podrasky's first album in 23 years. That record came after several experiences — briefly living in his car and a case of mistaken identity that led to a severe beating — that made Podrasky question his existence.

After years of musical silence, however, a former classmate at Highlands High School, film scholar and author Ed Sikov, helped finance “The Would-Be Plans.” Then musicians from Pittsburgh, including Rod Schwartz, Steve Seel, Terry Divelbliss, Steve Morrison, Dave Klug and The Clarks, backed Podrasky at a series of local shows.

“It gave me energy emotionally,” Podrasky says, “because all of those people, particularly that band who played four or five shows with me, they were such great people and great players. They helped a lot because there were other shows I did alone; I didn't have a band with me. That's not something I normally like to do because it's kind of scary and I'm not as effective alone as I am with a band. … I was lucky that all those great players in Pittsburgh were willing to be my band.”

For “God Like the Sun,” Podrasky enlisted the same musicians who worked on “The Would-Be Plans,” including producer Mitch Marine (the drummer for Dwight Yoakam's band).

For Podrasky, who admits he initially missed the safety net and familiarity of The Rave-Ups, recording with the same crew turned out to be fortuitous.

“On the ‘Would-Be Plans' I had never met Brian (Whelan) or Ted (Kamp) or anyone else,” he says “They're not only great musicians, but the nicest guys I know. It was a real joy to work with them. There were no head trips; they just made it very easy.”

While Podrasky has never been better musically, the dark clouds that have dogged him in the past occasionally reappear. Happiness, he is quick to admit, is elusive, but he's better equipped now to deal with life's uncertainties.

A new song, “Rollercoaster USA,” reflects his situation:

“Some days, I confess, I'm happy living with unhappiness/Somedays I'm as right as can be, some kind of fate has got a hold on me.”

“I'm happy that I'm still here and am still able to do this,” Podrasky says. “I have my ups and downs like anybody else, and probably am prone to periods of being down, periods of depression. And I always have been. But I am extraordinarily thankful for the friends that I have, those guys in Pittsburgh and Mitch and Brian and Ted.

“And most importantly, the Natrona Heights neighbor I grew up with and went to Highlands High School with, Ed Sikov. … He was the guy who came in at the last minute and saved ‘God Like the Sun' because we didn't have enough money to actually manufacture the CDs. It was once again Ed to the rescue. I probably owe him more than anyone.”

Podrasky hopes to perform in Pittsburgh later this year.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.