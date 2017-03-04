Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

'God Like the Sun' follows Jimmer Podrasky's dark days

Rege Behe | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Vern Evans
Jimmer Podrasky

Updated 37 minutes ago

Jimmer Podrasky's new album, “God Like the Sun,” shines like newly minted dime, its brightly hued roots rock eminently hum-able. But dig a little deeper and the lyrics convey some of the struggles that the Natrona Heights native has experienced throughout his career.

“In writing the songs, they might have been inspired by dark times,” says Podrasky, who moved to Los Angeles 35 years ago with his band, The Rave-Ups. “No one wants to listen to a depressing record. And yet I knew that I was once again going to bare my soul about personal issues.”

“God Like the Sun” is the follow-up to “The Would-Be Plans,” released in 2014. It was Podrasky's first album in 23 years. That record came after several experiences — briefly living in his car and a case of mistaken identity that led to a severe beating — that made Podrasky question his existence.

After years of musical silence, however, a former classmate at Highlands High School, film scholar and author Ed Sikov, helped finance “The Would-Be Plans.” Then musicians from Pittsburgh, including Rod Schwartz, Steve Seel, Terry Divelbliss, Steve Morrison, Dave Klug and The Clarks, backed Podrasky at a series of local shows.

“It gave me energy emotionally,” Podrasky says, “because all of those people, particularly that band who played four or five shows with me, they were such great people and great players. They helped a lot because there were other shows I did alone; I didn't have a band with me. That's not something I normally like to do because it's kind of scary and I'm not as effective alone as I am with a band. … I was lucky that all those great players in Pittsburgh were willing to be my band.”

For “God Like the Sun,” Podrasky enlisted the same musicians who worked on “The Would-Be Plans,” including producer Mitch Marine (the drummer for Dwight Yoakam's band).

For Podrasky, who admits he initially missed the safety net and familiarity of The Rave-Ups, recording with the same crew turned out to be fortuitous.

“On the ‘Would-Be Plans' I had never met Brian (Whelan) or Ted (Kamp) or anyone else,” he says “They're not only great musicians, but the nicest guys I know. It was a real joy to work with them. There were no head trips; they just made it very easy.”

While Podrasky has never been better musically, the dark clouds that have dogged him in the past occasionally reappear. Happiness, he is quick to admit, is elusive, but he's better equipped now to deal with life's uncertainties.

A new song, “Rollercoaster USA,” reflects his situation:

“Some days, I confess, I'm happy living with unhappiness/Somedays I'm as right as can be, some kind of fate has got a hold on me.”

“I'm happy that I'm still here and am still able to do this,” Podrasky says. “I have my ups and downs like anybody else, and probably am prone to periods of being down, periods of depression. And I always have been. But I am extraordinarily thankful for the friends that I have, those guys in Pittsburgh and Mitch and Brian and Ted.

“And most importantly, the Natrona Heights neighbor I grew up with and went to Highlands High School with, Ed Sikov. … He was the guy who came in at the last minute and saved ‘God Like the Sun' because we didn't have enough money to actually manufacture the CDs. It was once again Ed to the rescue. I probably owe him more than anyone.”

Podrasky hopes to perform in Pittsburgh later this year.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.