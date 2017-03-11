Boyle passion destined him for career in music

Mark Boyle says he was destined for a career in music “probably from the womb.” The director of choral and vocal activities at Seton Hill University in Greensburg grew up listening to his parents' favorite oldies music, learned to appreciate classical music from an elementary school teacher, played with a Shriners band as a teen and, in his free time, composes, writes about music and sings and conducts with ensembles both locally and around the country.

The Connecticut native lives in Harrison City with his wife, Jane, a music educator in the Plum School District, and sons Nathan and Patrick.

Question: What's the thing about music that really gets to you?

Answer: Performing music is communication, storytelling. There's something wonderful about a group of people in a room coalescing around a text and sharing it in that moment. When people make music together, they develop a greater sense of empathy and compassion for one another. You're more likely to have a connection with a person you've made music with.

Q: What's the best part of all that you do?

A: I love singing in a choir probably even more than I love conducting a choir. Being part of the group is like a drug. It is a drug. The reality is, when you sing, your body releases endorphins that lower your cortisol level. Cortisol is the stress hormone, so you sing, your body releases endorphins, your cortisol level goes down and suddenly you're healthier, you're less stressed. It's like self-medicating with music.

Q: Does any one piece of music have the most profound effect on you?

A: For me, one of the most important works in the Western canon is J.S. Bach's “St. Matthew Passion.” It's a monumental, three-hour work that sets the story of Christ's passion to music. There are words taken directly from the Bible and sacred poetry written by a man with the nom de plume of Picander. There are these beautiful, beautiful poems interpolated into this massive three-hour work. It's performed with two choirs, two organs, two groups of soloists.

I'm obsessed with the work. I own 48 recordings of it. Every Good Friday, I take one of my recordings, go to the church where I'm working and sit in the sanctuary with my score, and I listen to the piece for three hours.

Q: Similarly, is there one voice that stands above all others?

A: Probably my favorite tenor is Fritz Wunderlich. He was a German tenor. He was a drinker. He was about to make his Met debut in the United States, and he was at his hunting lodge in Germany, and he'd had too much to drink and he fell down the stairs and died at age 35 (in 1966). He had an absolutely incredible voice.

When you're not good enough, you're still learning, one of the best ways to get a good sound in your head is to listen to people who do it really, really well. I tell my students, pick someone whose work really speaks to you and use that as your model. He's the tenor who shaped my sound as an undergrad.

Q: What's the story behind playing with the Shriners?

A: In elementary school, I played trumpet and sang in the choir. When I got to middle school, they switched me to tuba. My elementary band teacher was a Shriner, and he came to me and said, we need another tuba in the Shriners band, will you come and play with us? My dad had a friend at work who played in the band, so he said, sure, I'll take you over there.

They were in their 50s, 60s and 70s and I was like their mascot. I marched in parades with them. I played at a circus in Hartford with them. I wasn't a Shriner, but they let me wear the fez.

Q: Since your name is Boyle and you are at Seton Hill, I have to ask — were you related to Seton Hill's longtime president, the late Joanne Woodyard Boyle?

A: No, but I actually get asked that a lot. She signed my offer letter, but when I got here she had retired. Even though I never met her, when she passed, I went to the wake and met her family, because I was very grateful to be here.

When I was introduced to her son, he said, “We're glad you're here, because mom had it in her contract that there always has to be a Dr. Boyle here.” It was a very sweet thing for him to say. You can't walk this campus without feeling Joanne Boyle's effect and presence.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.