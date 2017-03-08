J.D. Eicher's latest album blends genres with delightful results

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, and a graduate of Westminster College in New Wilmington, Lawrence County, J.D. Eicher is uniquely positioned as a musician. His latest album, “The Middle Distance,” features heartfelt, original music that blurs the lines between folk, rock and pop. Eicher will perform March 11 at Club Cafe with his band that includes keyboardist Ben Portz of Highland Park and bassist Jim Merhaut of Gibsonia.

Question: Who are your influences?

Answer: I go through phases. When I was a teenager I loved the Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Damien Rice, David Gray. … Then I went through the mandatory Beatles phase, then the classics like Queen and Jimi Hendrix. More recently I went through an intense Paul Simon period.

Q: On YouTube, you reply to almost every posted comment. Does that take a lot of time?

A: I made a rule that anybody who would take the time to acknowledge me or my music, I would take the time to acknowledge them back. In the beginning that was a lot easier because not a lot of people knew me. It's become a bit more of a task, but if somebody is going to say ‘this is a great song,' I should take the time.

Q: Your fan base seems to be intensely loyal and passionate.

A: I really am lucky. I can't fill an arena, but I can play anywhere and count on a few people showing up. In some ways you appreciate your job a little bit more. … I get to know everybody that comes to my shows. I know a lot of people by name.

Q: You graduated from Westminster College. Are you using your degree at all?

A: I was a business administration major, and I think it was in the middle of an accounting class — it wasn't really the material or the professor — where I realized I was no longer able to do that. I proposed an interdisciplinary major with music and business. I ended up with a business degree with a music minor. I got a lot of music training out of the second half of college.

Q: At least you're well-versed in the business side of music.

A: That's true. … It really has been a blessing. I can run Quick Books software and do my accounting. … With this job, being able to keep track of your money, your merch stuff, is really helpful.

Q: You toured with novelist Nicholas Sparks last year, performing at his readings. What was that like?

A: It was totally different than what I'm used to. I'm used to driving around in my Nissan or in our band van, but this was a big-scale tour. … He averages about 1,000 people for book signings, so they were big events. Mostly it was a learning experience for me. I got to see how the publishing world works. … It was great exposure for me.

Q: The most important questions: Pirates or Indians? Steelers or Browns?

A: (Laughs). I really don't follow sports much at all. In my job that's very helpful because I'm from Ohio and when I do a show in Michigan, that's already a problem I have to talk about. Youngstown is equidistant between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and we have tons of Steelers fans and tons of Browns fans. Because of my Pennsylvania ties (going to Westminster), if you put a gun to my head, I would pull in the Pittsburgh direction. But I really try to stay neutral.

Eicher performs at 7 p.m. March 11, at Club Cafe, Pittsburgh's South Side. Details: 412-431-4950 or clubcafe.com

Shows of note

Brit Floyd, March 10-11, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh

While Roger Waters and Nick Mason recently expressed interest in a Pink Floyd reunion, David Gilmour remains a hold out. Floyd fans will have to make do with one of the many tribute bands, and Brit Floyd seems to be one of the best. The band will be paying homage to “Animals,” the 1977 album loosely based on George Orwell's “Animal Farm.”

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Southern Soul Assembly, March 12, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland

This is a dream lineup for fans of new­ Southern rock. J.J. Grey, Luther Dickinson (of the North Mississippi Allstars), Anders Osborne and Marc Broussard are stalwart performers and storytellers. Expect sparks to fly (especially from Dickinson, a very good guitarist) and tall tales to be told.

Details: 412-622-3131 or carnegiemuseums.org

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.