Francesco Piemontesi to tackle challenging piano concerto with PSO

Francesco Piemontesi seems to have figured out why Antonin Dvorak's piano concerto is not played as often as some keyboard classics.

“If you play it well, it is beautiful,” the Swiss pianist says. “But if you play it badly, it is a nightmare.”

He will be willing to take the chance of bad dreams this weekend when he plays the concerto with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

The work is the centerpiece of the “Mozart in Prague” concert that also will feature Dvorak's festive “Carnival” overture, Bedrich Smetana's “Moldau” section from “Ma Vlast” and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 38, which premiered in Prague.

But the concerto is the heart of the concert and is one of the most important pieces for Piemontesi, 33, who now operates his career from Berlin.

“I have talked to several pianists — and I won't say who they are — who just admit they don't have the patience to practice it,” he says with a laugh.

Piemontesi has admired the work since he first heard it while listening to an album to study another piece. He says he has tried to perform it at least once every year since recording it in 2010 with an orchestra in Germany.

He believes the difficulty of the piece was caused because Dvorak was a violinist and not a pianist. He wrote the work without any consideration of what he was asking the pianist to do, he says.

That method of composition then creates demanding, bravura passages along with Dvorak's usual lyricism, he says.

Piemontesi studied at the Hochschule fur Musik und Theater in Germany and then with pianists Arie Vardi and Alfred Brendel. He won several major competitions between 2007 and 2010.

Besides solo work with orchestras, Piemontesi also performs solo recitals such as a Mozart cycle he is currently continuing at London's Wigmore Hall and in chamber settings.

He also is working with South Korean composer Unsuk Chin on a new piano work.

Piemontesi says he tries to perform a new work every season and is saddened by how many contemporary works are commissioned, played once and then forgotten.

He has performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, the London Philharmonic and the Vienna Symphony. Although this is his debut with the Pittsburgh orchestra, he says he is quite familiar with it because of recordings from the Andre Previn and Lorin Maazel years.

“Plus, the Pittsburgh orchestra has always been well represented in Europe, so it is well known over here,” he says.

“It has such incredible precision in every section,” Piemontesi says. “There is such detail in what it plays, but yet such freedom.”

He says European orchestras don't always play in the same manner. It is not necessarily a matter of right or wrong, he adds, “but sometimes what you don't get, you miss.”

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.