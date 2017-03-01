Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt at PPG Paints Arena in July

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
The cover of James Taylor's 'Before This World.'
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bonnie Raitt sings 'Used to Rule the World' at the opening of her performance at Heinz Hall Monday, November 11, 2013.

Updated 2 hours ago

Singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band are coming to PPG Paints Arena on July 15, with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt as the opening act.

Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by the Beatles more than 40 years ago to their Apple Records label, and he has earned 40 gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards. In 2015, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

Raitt is a 10-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2000.

Tickets are $66 to $100 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 10.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

