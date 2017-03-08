Patti Smith will play classic debut album — 'Horses' — in its entirety

Patti Smith's fans got an unexpected treat when she appeared as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures in November. Between passages from her memoir “M Train,” Smith and accompanist Tony Shanahan played an invigorating mini-set of song. She even inspired the oft-staid literary audience to rise to its collective feet during a rousing acoustic version of “People Have the Power.”

Her appearance on March 13 at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland will not require similar prompting. Smith, now 70, has a rabid and loyal fan base. And given that this tour features Smith and her band playing her debut album “Horses” in its entirety, there's potential for a magical evening.

Smith was 29 when “Horses” was released. She'd established herself as a spoken-word performer and poet, and co-authored a play, “Cowboy Mouth,” with Sam Shepard. Her first public reading was with guitarist Lenny Kaye at St. Mark's in the Bowery. The band grew to include bassist Ivan Kral, pianist Richard Sohl and Jay Dee Daugherty on drums, as Smith became a sensation at Max's Kansas City and CBGB, clubs that were the epicenters of New York's punk scene.

Former Columbia Records president Clive Davis signed Smith to his new label, Arista, and John Cale of the Velvet Underground was hired as producer. What emerged on “Horses” was a sound that was raw and literate, unlike anything previously released. It earned favorable reviews, including with the three most influential rock critics of the day: Lester Bangs, John Rockwell, and Robert Christgau.

Here are excerpts from their reviews.

Lester Bangs, Creem: This is not a “spoken-word” album, it's a rock 'n' roll album, and even if you couldn't understand a word of English you couldn't miss the emotional force of Patti's music. And you'll love it when she makes mistakes (in this era of slick, pre-digested “rock” as muzak), when her voice goes ragged (but right), like the perfect act of leaping for something precious. Who needs the other kind of perfection? … The band cooks primarily because, with certain momentary exceptions (Richard Sohl's beautiful piano intro to “Free Money,” Allen Lanier's ghostly guitar in “Elegie”), they're all used either as percussion instruments or (as in the halcyon days of the Velvet Underground) for the sustenance of one fortifying drone. Lenny Kaye gets off some of the best one-note distorto guitar since the Stooges' “1969,” and the general primitivism makes you realize you're a mammal again and glad for it, licking your chops.

John Rockwell, Rolling Stone: To say that any of these songs is “about” anything in particular is silly — it limits them in a way that hopelessly confines their evocativeness. Like all real poets, Smith offers visions that embrace a multiplicity of meanings, all of them valid if they touch an emotional chord. Her poems are full of UFOs and shining light that illuminates parallel worlds, mirrors you step through and cracks in our common realities. She leaps between meanings of words like an elf across dimensions, deliberately dizzying you with crisscrossings between comfortable perceptions: you see, the see becomes a sea, the sea a sea of possibilities.

Robert Christgau, The Village Voice: I don't feel much intelligent sympathy for Smith's apocalyptic romanticism. Her ideas are as irrelevant to any social apocalypse I can envision as they are to my present as a well-adjusted, well-rewarded media professional. But Smith (in this manifestation) is a musician, not a philosopher. Music is different. The fact that I'm fairly obsessive about rock and roll indicates that on some sub-intellectual level I need a little apocalypse, just to keep my superego honest. That, of course, is exactly what she's trying to tell us. However questionable her apprehension of the surreal, the way she connects it with the youth cult/rock and roll nexus is revelation enough for now.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.