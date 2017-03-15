Southside Johnny hasn't lost his Asbury Park swagger

He's not the most famous musician to emerge from the Asbury Park scene of the early 1970s — that Springsteen guy gets the nod — but Southside Johnny Lyon has never taken a backseat to anyone. His albums with the Asbury Jukes, including “I Don't Want to Go Home,” “Hearts of Stone,” and “This Time It's For Real” perfectly capture that time and place with an intoxicating mix of soul and rock.

His most recent album, “Soultime!,” shows the 68-year-old musician has not lost his verve and swagger. Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jokes will appear March 16 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Warrendale.

Question: It seems that Asbury Park in the late '60s and early '70s was the perfect place if you wanted to be a musician.

Answer: We were lucky to have the Upstage and Tom Potter (the club owner). And then we had these people who opened these little clubs and let teenagers play. We knew it, too — it wasn't a mystery to us that there was something special going on. There were a lot of great musicians, but there were places to congregate, too. That was a key. People would come from all over New Jersey just to play and jam with us. … We stayed up until 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning and then slept the whole day. We didn't make any money, but we had so many friends. It felt like this was our training ground to go out and make a name for ourselves.

Q: Is it true you and Steve Van Zandt went to Monmouth Racetrack (in Oceanport, N.J.), and placed a few bets to finance your first record (“I Don't Want to Go Home”)?

A: Some of that money came from the racetrack, yes. (Laughs). But a lot it was borrowed, and by the time we got to the Record Plant (the famed recording studio in New York City), we got in because of Jimmy Iovine. He snuck us in after hours, so we didn't pay for it. We didn't even have a record contract. We only had an oral agreement with Steve Popovich, who was the head of Epic A&R. They could have heard it and said, ‘We don't want it.' We would have been badly in debt for a couple of young guys. We were lucky they wanted to put it out. But that wing­-and-a-prayer stuff really separates stuff from people who are serious about what they are doing and those who aren't.

Q: You seemed to have met a lot of characters and interesting people, including Steve Van Zandt and the late Steve Popovich (a native of Nemacolin, Fayette County, and founder of Cleveland International Records).

A: You can certainly say that. Both Steves, Popo and Little Steven, were characters from central casting. When they met they understood each other immediately, that they were going to be themselves, that they had passion about stuff, especially music, and they weren't going to let anyone stand in their way. They let themselves be eccentric. They didn't rein it in. And I learned from them and a number of other people to just be yourself. We had so many characters back then: Big Bobby and Tiny, a huge black guy. So when you hear Bruce's first album (“Greetings from Asbury Park”), those characters he talks about, they were real in a way. Yes, he fashioned them to what he needed for the song, but they are really characters we knew in one way or another.

Q: “Soultime!” (released in 2015) seems like a throwback to your best records. Was there anything that inspired the music?

A: “Soultime!” came out of hearing Curtis Mayfield's “Superfly” in a store. Everybody was really moving and grooving to it. It's got that great bass that really just moves you, the horns kick in, and then his guitar. I went ‘Eureka!' that's what I want to do this time. I want to make music that moves people physically, makes them want to dance and move around. … I went back and listened to a lot of late '60s and '70s souls with Jeff Kazee, my keyboard player and songwriting partner, and sat down to write all these songs, and they just came pouring out.

