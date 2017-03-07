Rock, pop songs get 'tenorial' treatment
The Power of TEN is a celebration of the exhilarating sound for which The TEN Tenors are now world-renowned.
This dynamic group from Australia takes on songs that are rock and pop-inspired and gives them an unmistakable “tenorial” treatment.
These guys will woo you with some of the most romantic love songs and arias of all time.
They will be performing at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Benedum Center, 237 Seventh St., Pittsburgh. This show is part of a celebration for the group's 20th anniversary.
Songs include beloved classics by Puccini, Rossini, and Verdi as well as artists as eclectic as David Bowie, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and the Everly Brothers. The TEN Tenors have six platinum and gold records and have sold over 3.5 million concert tickets. They are known for their colorful repertoire, breathtaking arrangements and powerful live performances.
Tickets are $30.75-$75.75
Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org