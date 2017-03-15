13-year-old Joey Alexander puts his spin on jazz classics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thirteen-year-old Joey Alexander can take a song like “Giant Steps” and run through its daunting chord changes the way most kids his age might sing “Happy Birthday.”

And he talks about those challenges as if they were no big deal.

“I love playing for people and wherever we're invited to play, we go,” he says. “Performing for me is like practicing ... experimenting and sharing.”

The young pianist will bring those skills to the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild on Pittsburgh's North Side for two shows March 17. He will perform in a trio with bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Willie Jones III.

Alexander, born Josiah Alexander Sila in Bali, has been playing since he was 7, when he picked out the melody of Thelonious Monk's “Well, You Needn't.”

It was the start of a childhood in jazz.

His father, Denny Sila, is a jazz fan and started taking him to jam sessions in Bali and Jakarta.

When he was 8, Joey was asked by UNESCO to play for Herbie Hancock when that piano great was visiting Indonesia.

Joey won a Master Jam Fest in Ukraine when he was 9, topping 200 competitors from 17 countries.

Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis invited him to perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2014, the year he and his family moved to New York City as the headquarters of his career.

Marsalis has been quoted as saying of the pianist: “There has never been anyone that you can think of who could play like that at his age. I love everything about his playing — his rhythm. His confidence. His understanding of the music.”

Joey's first recording in 2015 included his looks at such jazz classics as “Giant Steps,” “ 'Round Midnight” and “Lush Life.” He followed that recording with “Countdown,” bearing the title of the Coltrane classic.

In an email interview, he says when he started to play at 7, “a lot of songs inspired me.” His father, who played music at his church but not professionally, offered a lot of guidance as a jazz fan.

That led him to appreciating songs that might have been beyond many other players of that age.

“We all love jazz and listen to all kinds of music,” he says. “I play difficult jazz pieces to challenge myself but nothing is easy.”

His approach to music — and stunning skill at it — has created a busy touring schedule. He is in Philadelphia for two days after his appearance here and then heading to Chicago and the Midwest.

The rest of the spring will see him on a national tour before heading to Europe and Asia in the summer.

He says he is studying online to keep up with his education and thinks this is the best way to foster his musical career.

“Performing with my trio, solo, duet and collaborating with other artists, orchestra etc., is school for me,” he says. “Nothing better than learning by doing. It's what all the jazz greats did.”

For right now, the demands of a musical life don't seem too tough.

“Performing is fun not pressure,” he says.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.