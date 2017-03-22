Prophet sums up 2016 in 'Bad Year for Rock and Roll'

Perhaps no song better sums up 2016 than Chuck Prophet's “Bad Year for Rock and Roll”: “The Thin White Duke took a final bow/there's one more star in the heavens now,” Prophet sings over a bouncing pop melody, also namechecking Peter Sellers, Prince and mohair suits.

From the new album “Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins,” “Bad Year” is one of the many smart songs from one of the most compelling recordings of the first quarter of 2017. The album is filled with smart and melodic rockers, a musical echo chamber of the San Francisco-based musician's varied interests and musical influences.

Prophet and the Mission Express appear at 8 p.m. March 26 at Club Cafe, South Side.

Question: Is “Bobby Fuller” a conscious reflection or meditation on 2016?

Answer: I think certainly the election year DNA is in the record itself. And 2016 was definitely a year that put everybody's sanity to the test in so many ways, aside from losing so many heroes like David Bowie and Muhamamad Ali and Harper Lee. I suppose the album did (reflect 2016).

Q: Are the songs a byproduct of just being aware, of following and reading the news?

A: When there's a year as interesting and messed up as 2016, that's just raw emotion coming through. My point of view is that I'm just a photographer and reporting what I see. But also for selfish reasons I have to get excited about what I'm doing.

Q: The tone of the record seems to have a distinct California vibe to it.

A: I think the thing that really unifies this record in many ways is that it's a California noir record in the sense that there's a lot of promise that the Golden State represents. People come here a lot of times searching for things, and a lot of times the reality is a lot different.

Q: It's also a very literate record, it seems, part Steinbeck and part James Ellroy. Are you influenced at all by writers from California?

A: I read and I love language. I like the way people talk, and I know what I don't know. I don't really consider myself a literary writer. I'm a songwriter. I would be careful in comparing myself to literary greats. I wouldn't put myself next to them. For me, a literary great would be somebody like John Prine.

Q: One of the best songs on the albums is “Jesus Was a Social Drinker.” It's a sly, humorous tune — “the more I learn about Him/the more respect I have for the guy” — and unlike any other song on the album.

A: I heard somebody say that one time and I've always got my antenna up. I kicked that idea around for a long time and I don't really know what it was, but something brought it home and it asserted itself and wanted to be on this record. Plus, I have a song called “Barely Exists” and it's the fact that we spend millions of dollars to keep people out. If where you're coming from is death and destruction and you're telling someone they can't go in search of a better life, it's like telling someone not to breathe. I consider Jesus one of the original pilgrims.

Q: The title track resurrects Bobby Fuller (famous for his version of Sonny Curtis' “I Fought the Law”) one of rock's forgotten figures. What appealed to you about Fuller's story?

A: Not only was “I Fought the Law” a great song, it was a great album, and record making as an art form is something I appreciate. And I appreciate Bobby Fuller because he wrote his own songs, he ran his own band, his brother Randy had the biggest teen dance band in El Paso. His early records were recorded in his parents' living room. He was a total self-made guy and by the time they got out to California they were out of step with the times, which I relate to. Here's this guy who is kind of a '50s greaser and now it's Beach Boy bands and Beatles boots and the Byrds. He went in search of the California golden dream he found something else entirely (Fuller died in 1966, just weeks after “I Fought the Law” became a hit). His death was mysterious.

At the age of 23, his life was cut short.

