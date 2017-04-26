Coco Montoya maintains the magic of good music

Coco Montoya is regarded as one of the finest blues guitarists performing today. His resume includes stints in bands with Albert Collins (as a drummer) and as a guitarist with John Mayall. Montoya started his solo career in 1993, and has toured in Australia, Europe and Central America in addition to the U.S.

Montoya appears May 3 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Warrendale.

Question: On your new album, “Hard Truth,” there's a tangible sense this is music that echoes the blues of your mentors.

Answer: For me, especially being the kind of player that I am, it was perfect to develop a closeness to a lot of these old blues guys. Albert Collins, definitely, is No. 1. But the experiences of playing with Big Joe Turner and Lowell Fulson were all amazing. To see music that attracted me emotionally, not so much in my head, it was more in my heart, that continued when we started interacting with these guys. Most of the guys I knew in L.A. at the time, we were all doing gigs with these guys. They had their choice of a lot of young guys who would do it for next to nothing.

Q: You started as a drummer in bands before becoming a full-time guitarist. Did that experience, being at the back of band, observing all that goes on, help you when you moved to the front of the stage?

A: I think it did, although I'm not sure I've analyzed it very much. I was taught well, and the biggest thing I learned is that you're not playing alone. You need to listen to everybody and stop admiring your own work. It's a group effort – that's why it's called a group. … A really good drummer, he has to listen to everybody, and know where everything is going. And in the same breath, everybody should be looking at him to keep meter, to keep the feel. … I think the magic of playing good music with others is to listen.

Q: “Hard Truth” includes some intriguing cover songs, notably John Hiatt's “Old Habits Are Hard to Break.” Was that song a challenge to record?

A: The attraction to that song is the uniqueness of John Hiatt. The story that's being told in that song is quirky, it's fun, but it's real. The way he words the songs, phrases everything, the challenge is to make it your own and try and do something with it he or anybody else didn't do. I think Ronnie Milsap recorded it as well, and the versions are very different. But that's the beauty of it.

Q: Two songs on the new album, “Lost in the Bottle” and “Before the Bullets Fly,” seem especially poignant. Do you think the blues is the perfect medium to tell these types of hard-edged stories?

A: Absolutely. Part of the reason stories get told is to hip you to someone else's experience and then maybe help you with your own experience. That to me is why people read books and newspapers — at least they used to read newspapers, and I think they should get back to that. It's hearing a story and how it pertains to you and your life. It's the same thing with music. If you really listen to the lyrics of a song like “Lost in the Bottle” by Dave Steen, who is a great songwriter, that song grabbed me right away because I've been sober for 25 years now. I loved what he was saying about sobriety. It's not preachy, just him trying to get himself right.

Details: 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.