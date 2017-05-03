Richie Kotzen embarks on worldwide tour 'Salting Earth'

Richie Kotzen is one of the most wide-ranging musicians working today. He's been a full-time member with the bands Poison and Mr. Big, has worked with the great jazz bassist Stanley Clarke and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, and opened for the Rolling Stones in Japan. A native of Reading, Berks County, Kotzen grew up listening to the varied music of nearby Philadelphia.

Kotzen performs May 9 at the Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square.

Question: Your new album, “Salting Earth,” seems to be a true songwriter's album, with a variety of styles from rock to pop to soul.

Answer: The whole purpose of what I'm doing is the songs. That's why I learned to play the guitar in the first place: to write and create songs of my own, and to have the opportunity to record and perform them. The fact you recognize that as the main thing is good; it means I did what I meant to do.

Q: At least three songs — “Cannon Ball,” “Grammy,” and “My Rock” — seem directly influenced by Philly soul groups such as the O'Jays, TSOP or Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Was that music either a conscious or subconscious influence on “Salting Earth”?

A: That's true not only on this album but probably on every album I've done for the last 10 years. I grew up outside of Philly and as a kid I heard soul music every day. My first concert was Stevie Wonder at Valley Forge. … Daryl Hall (of Hall & Oates) was from Pottstown, and I was living in Birdsboro 8 miles up the road. Obviously, he was a couple of generations ahead of me, but I grew up listening to that music. That really carved out my taste and my style.

Q: What was the songwriting process for “Salting Earth”? Did you compose these songs on piano?

A: It might appear that I did, but that's not entirely true. The song “My Rock” was definitely written on the piano, and the song “Cannon Ball” was written on the piano. But the song that you would have thought was written on the piano, “This is Life” … was written on the drums. I literally had an arrangement for that song and went into my studio, sat behind the drums, pressed record, and played the track from top to bottom on the drum set. Then I went back and started overdubbing. The piano is actually the last thing I put on the track.

Q: Does the album title reference the phrase “salt of the earth”?

A: Salt of the earth is a phrase that means something very specific that has nothing to do with my concept of salting earth. The title is from the song “Ending Earth” where I say “I'm salting a bit of earth.” … I'm just leaving something behind like everyone does when they move forward with their life. You leave your mark, whether it's on one person or many people. It just depends on what you're doing. … We're all kind of salting a bit of earth as we move through our life's journey.

Q: The tour for “Salting Earth” takes you to Mexico, South America, Japan, Australia and Europe. Do you find audiences outside of the U.S. are more receptive to hard rock?

A: When I think of rock I'm thinking of bands like Led Zeppelin, the Black Crowes, guys who actually play their instruments. That's the rock n' roll I love. And for some reason when you go to places like Sao Paulo or Buenos Aires, it seems like there's more rockers there than there are here. There's still rock here, but in the United States, trends move very fast. The rock that younger people are listening to is different than what we're used to. The bands sound very different, but in other parts of the world the rock we grew up with is still popular.

Details: 412-481-7625, hardrock.com/cafes/Pittsburgh/

Shows of Note

Loudon Wainwright, May 6, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland

Loudon Wainwright III is always associated with the song “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road.” But in a career that spans five decades, Wainwright's more than just that catchy, silly tune. He's made 26 studio albums, with mirthful titles including “Attempted Moustache” and “High Wide and Handsome”; acted in films including “The 40-Year Old Virgin” and the TV series “M*A*S*H” and “Parks & Recreation”; and scored the soundtrack for the Judd Apatow film “Knocked Up,” with Joe Henry.

Wainwright will appear with his daughter, Lucy Wainwright Roche. The concert is sponsored by Calliope.

Details: 412-361-1915, calliopehouse.org

Old 97s, May 9, Mr. Small's, Millvale

Lead singer Rhett Miller describes the Old 97s as purveyors of “loud folk.” That might be ostensibly true, but the Dallas-based band is one of the original groups branded with the alt-country label, and arguably one of the best of that genre. The music on the new album “Graveyard Whistling” ranges from revved up anthems such as “Good with God” to the thoughtful mid-tempo “All Who Wander.”

Details: 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com

