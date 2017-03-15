'Bolero' a fitting choice for Tortelier's return to the PSO

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yan Pascal Tortelier would appear to be in a comfortable situation with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

The conductor knows the orchestra — he was principal guest conductor from 2005 to 2008.

And a program centered on Maurice Ravel's rhythmically hypnotizing “Bolero” would seem to make the concerts March 17 to 19 well suited for him.

“Everyone has his favorite composer, which is not to say he is the greatest of all. That is a different discussion,” the conductor said before a performance here in 2013. “I feel a special link with Ravel. I can't explain it. It's in the blood, or in the soul ... or in the heart. If there is one piece I want to be played after I'm gone, it's either ‘Mother Goose' or ‘Valses nobles et sentimentales.' ”

Besides “Bolero,” Tortelier also will lead the orchestra in two other dance-oriented pieces: suites from Igor Stravinsky's “Petrushka” and Jacques Offenbach's “La Gaite Parisienne.”

Tortelier, who will turn 70 in April, is the chief conductor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, who is a busy guest conductor and recording artist.

He works exclusively with Chandos Records largely with the BBC Philharmonic and Ulster orchestras. He has recorded award-winning cycles of the works of Claude Debussy and Ravel, including his own orchestral version of the latter's piano trio.

Born in Paris, he began musical studies as a violinist, but then turned to study as a conductor. Besides his post in Iceland, he also is principal guest conductor of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Tortelier also has worked with such orchestras as the Orchestre de Paris, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and St. Petersburg Philharmonic.

He will lead the orchestra in three familiar and light-hearted pieces. The Offenbach work has many passages that have become familiar since its premier in 1838.

“Petrushka” was composed in 1910-11, but the version Tortelier will conduct was from a revision Stravinsky wrote in 1947.

“Bolero,” premiered in 1928, gained new life in 1979 when it was used in the sexy comedy “10” with Dudley Moore and Bo Derek.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.