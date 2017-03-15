Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Candlebox playing acoustic set at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Troy Taylor
Kevin Martin, frontman for Candlebox

Updated 59 minutes ago

Acoustic long has had a special place in music lovers' hearts.

In the modern era, including the days when MTV actually played music, its “Unplugged” series and other similar shows took on their own significance.

“I think the appeal of acoustic is that it is stripped down and there is more heart and soul and feeling behind the music,” says Pittsburgh concert promoter Brian Drusky, who is presenting Candlebox acoustically in an 8 p.m. concert March 18 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

The intimacy of the venue adds its own magic, he says. “I love what they did to the theater in restoring it.”

The “intimacy and honesty” of an acoustic show appeals to many, says Joe Wichryk II, executive director of the Oaks. “You can't hide behind noise and such in an acoustic show.”

Kevin Martin — frontman, co-founder and last original member of Candlebox, which emerged from the Seattle's grunge scene in the early ‘90s — says it is the “intimate, casual and comfortable” aspect of the acoustic format that is attractive to him.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist says that he loves informally talking about the songs, telling their stories, with the audience. He loves the laughter that is shared in the format and the input the fans have on his song selection. “I love that interaction,” he says. “(Acoustic) is so much more honest because of the stripped down nature of it.”

The artist seems to be in a happy state of mind these days, pleased with his new bandmates, the direction of Candlebox's new music and his role in it. He is not shy in admitting, “I am one of the lucky ones,” still able to be doing what he loves professionally a quarter of a century down the road.

His writing now reflects that he is in a more mature place too, he says, with a mindset that is “a lot clearer.”

That, he believes, translates into his music and Candlebox's latest album, “Disappearing in Airports,” being more upbeat.

Years ago, he spoke about admiring the political stances of artists such as Green Day, Neil Young and System of a Down, and he said he wanted to use his new music to speak out on the issues as well. He continues to do that, trying to be as clear as possible, he says, while also hoping to convey to listeners who are struggling in their lives that they are not alone.

Subject matter on “Disappearing in Airports” ranges from sexual release to gun control to the importance of living in the moment. If he isn't touched by the music, he says he can't write effectively.

Martin admits that, as the last original Candlebox member, he does feel pressure to keep the music coming.

“It's weird — you think when you end something, it's done,” he said when the original members had a reunion tour several years ago. “But you continue to sell records and people continue to write you and the music doesn't ever die.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.