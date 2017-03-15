Candlebox playing acoustic set at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont

Acoustic long has had a special place in music lovers' hearts.

In the modern era, including the days when MTV actually played music, its “Unplugged” series and other similar shows took on their own significance.

“I think the appeal of acoustic is that it is stripped down and there is more heart and soul and feeling behind the music,” says Pittsburgh concert promoter Brian Drusky, who is presenting Candlebox acoustically in an 8 p.m. concert March 18 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

The intimacy of the venue adds its own magic, he says. “I love what they did to the theater in restoring it.”

The “intimacy and honesty” of an acoustic show appeals to many, says Joe Wichryk II, executive director of the Oaks. “You can't hide behind noise and such in an acoustic show.”

Kevin Martin — frontman, co-founder and last original member of Candlebox, which emerged from the Seattle's grunge scene in the early ‘90s — says it is the “intimate, casual and comfortable” aspect of the acoustic format that is attractive to him.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist says that he loves informally talking about the songs, telling their stories, with the audience. He loves the laughter that is shared in the format and the input the fans have on his song selection. “I love that interaction,” he says. “(Acoustic) is so much more honest because of the stripped down nature of it.”

The artist seems to be in a happy state of mind these days, pleased with his new bandmates, the direction of Candlebox's new music and his role in it. He is not shy in admitting, “I am one of the lucky ones,” still able to be doing what he loves professionally a quarter of a century down the road.

His writing now reflects that he is in a more mature place too, he says, with a mindset that is “a lot clearer.”

That, he believes, translates into his music and Candlebox's latest album, “Disappearing in Airports,” being more upbeat.

Years ago, he spoke about admiring the political stances of artists such as Green Day, Neil Young and System of a Down, and he said he wanted to use his new music to speak out on the issues as well. He continues to do that, trying to be as clear as possible, he says, while also hoping to convey to listeners who are struggling in their lives that they are not alone.

Subject matter on “Disappearing in Airports” ranges from sexual release to gun control to the importance of living in the moment. If he isn't touched by the music, he says he can't write effectively.

Martin admits that, as the last original Candlebox member, he does feel pressure to keep the music coming.

“It's weird — you think when you end something, it's done,” he said when the original members had a reunion tour several years ago. “But you continue to sell records and people continue to write you and the music doesn't ever die.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.