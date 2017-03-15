Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

A&E Briefs: Local Natives at Stage AE; Tchaikovsky meets Drake

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

The band Local Natives returns to Pittsburgh, playing Stage AE at 7 p.m. March 18.

The L.A.-based indie rock band is touring in support of their new album “Sunlit Youth,” released Sept. 9 on Loma Vista Recordings. The album peaked at No. 23 on Billboard 200 and No. 8 on Top Rock Albums chart. The band's third LP features singles “Past Lives” and “Dark Days.” A music video for “Dark Days” was released on March 8 and features footage of the group's year-long recording of their new album.

Starting March 16, the band is scheduled to play a month of U.S. headlining shows.

After that, they will play Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival and Governors Ball in the United States, and Osheaga Festival (Canada) and Primavera Sound (Spain).

Tickets are $26 for the 7 p.m. show. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

— Zach Brendza

Tchaikovsky meets the music of Drake

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns with its next FUSE@PSO concert — “Tchaikovsky+Drake” — at 6:30 p.m. March 22 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

Even though Drake will not be performing on stage, concertgoers will enjoy an evening of music by one of classical music's most notable composers and hip-hop's most captivating entertainers. Steve Hackman, FUSE@PSO creative director, weaves together movements from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and a dozen of Drake's chart topping hits including “Hold On,” “Hotline Bling” and “We're Going Home.” For most of the work, the melodies and lyrics of Drake will be superimposed over the original Tchaikovsky. Interspersed throughout the movements, Hackman has composed original vignettes, where Drake's music is the focus but with hints of Tchaikovsky.

Along with the Pittsburgh Symphony, FUSE@PSO welcomes the voices of India Carney, a former contestant on NBC's “The Voice”; Malia Civets, an a cappella champion who has been featured on two previous FUSE@PSO concerts; Mario Jose, who has recently been touring with Postmodern Jukebox; and Jecorey “1200” Arthur. Tickets are $35, $30. All tickets are general admission.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

— Stephanie Traeger

