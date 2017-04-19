Pianist Fellner to play glories of the past

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pianist Till Fellner says he greatly enjoys playing music of the present, but is happy to be part of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's look at the Vienna of the past.

“It is wonderful to play the music of Mozart and Beethoven,” he says, “but I love to play new music because I live in the now.”

But this weekend he will be part of programs that look at the glories of the past. He will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's concerto No. 3 in concerts April 21, 22 and 23 at Heinz Hall, Downtown.

They are initial concerts of a three-concert, two-weekend look at music related to Vienna. Music spans the classical era of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to the romantic drama of Anton Bruckner.

Manfred Honeck, music director of the orchestra, says he put together these concerts as a way of celebrating the stunning history of Vienna.

While Europe is filled with cities that have dramatic musical roles, he says, few are the “centers of classical music” that Vienna was – and is.

It was the home of many composers and the site where many works were premiered.

Fellner, a Vienna native, commends Honeck for assembling a “wonderful program” that presents such a range of music.

The Beethoven concerto will be the centerpiece of concerts this weekend, but each concert also will include one of the last three Mozart symphonies, moving in order from No. 39 Friday to No. 41 Sunday.

Each also will include overtures from that era: Franz Joseph Haydn's “Armida” Friday, Mozart's “La clemenza di tito” Saturday and Franz Schubert's “Rosamunde” Sunday.

“I wanted to look at music from Vienna, so what do you do?” Honeck says about the range of music connected to the Austrian gem. “I had to extend it to three concerts.”

He says he asked Fellner as the soloist for this concert because he is “specialist” in Beethoven's music. Being Viennese also makes him rather appropriate, he adds.

Fellner, 45, says he is “delighted” to be on this look at his city. He worked with Honeck before, doing Beethoven's fourth concerto in the fall of 2013, so is comfortable coming back.

He also is at ease with doing the Beethoven concertos, calling them a “musical family.”

The first two, he says, are like “teenagers,” a little free in spirit. No. 3, though, is the “serious young adult,” he says. No. 4, he adds is the loving mother, and No. 5, best known as the “Emperor” is the father.

While Fellner is quite comfortable with such classics, he says he really enjoys doing new works. This season is being dominated by classical works, he says, and he is missing opportunities such as he had in 2016 when he worked with composer Hans Zender on a new piece.

Fellner's work goes in many directions, from soloist dates with orchestras, to recitals and chamber work.

He works often with the Belcea Quartet and their recording of the Johannes Brahms piano quintet won a 2016 Diapason d'Or, a French classical award.

“It was mostly them,” he says, “but still it was nice to win it.”

He currently is working on recording the second book of the J.S. Bach's Well Tempered Clavier and also teaches what he calls “a handful” of students in Zurich, Switzerland.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.