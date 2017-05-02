The bone of much jazz contention, Botti to perform with PSO

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chris Botti admits, with a laugh, that he is a making his way through a career of being “a trumpet player without a hit.”

“I'm not like the big names out there that when people go to a concert, their friends say, ‘And did he play this' or ‘Did he play that',” he says.

Yet it doesn't seem to be hurting him. When he plays with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, it will be one of about 280 concerts he is doing this year.

“I think I have had about 12 days off since Thanksgiving,” he says. “But I love it.”

He loves it enough that he runs his life out of the Mercer Hotel in New York City's Greenwich Village, where he says he keeps “a couple of suits” and always is ready to head to the airport.

But not everyone loves him. It is easy for a jazz fan to get into an argument about Chris Botti. Many mainliners fume when they hear praise for him.

He's not Miles Davis, they will say. He's not Clifford Brown or Lee Morgan or anybody like that. What's he doing for the music? He hasn't done anything to take music one step beyond where it is now?

That could all be right. But he is a darned good trumpet player with a remarkably broad sense for music. He can play mainstream jazz versions of American Songbook hits such as “When I Fall in Love” or “My Romance.” But he also is perfectly capable of playing “Ave Maria” or giving a nod to Shrek with “Hallelujah.”

That style is probably the reason the Grammy award he won for his 2012 “Impressions” album was in the best pop instrumental category rather than a jazz listing. But four of his albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz chart.

And that success always irks his critics.

But Botti, 54, works with good jazz support, such as pianist Taylor Eigsti, who will be with him here, or fellow keyboardist Geoffrey Keezer.

He obviously has something of a following here. While this is his third appearance with the orchestra, he also has done dates with his band at a variety of area concert venues.

Life on the road, he thinks, is the best direction in a musical life. He hasn't recorded an album since 2012. While he is getting ready to do a PBS special like his “Live in Boston” project from 2009, he doesn't seem too interested in album work.

“The record business is over,” he says with a sigh.

Botti will perform 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Admission is $35 to $115.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Moving in a new direction

Life in the music business isn't always easy at the James Street Gastropub and Speakeasy in Pittsburgh's North Side.

The club has been the target of quite a few complaints about noise, garbage and parking in the past year.

But general manager Kevin Saftner tries to keep things moving in many directions. One of his latest projects is the Free Music Series. Visitors to the dining room — or bar — on Wednesday evenings have some quiet music to go along with their meal or bar talk.

Featured the rest of the month will be saxophonist Roger Romero on May 10; guitarist Mark Strickland and saxophonist Joe Wingenfeld on May 17; and guitarist Spencer Geer on May 24. Music is free. Wednesdays also are Hands-Free Nights when you get 20 percent off your dining room bill for checking your phone at the door.

Music begins at 7 p.m.

Details: 412-904-3335 or jamesstreetgastropub.org

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.