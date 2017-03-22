Pianist Orion Weiss brings 'intellectual depth to the music he plays'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Musicians learn a great deal about a composition even when they are not playing it, says pianist Orion Weiss.

He will use that knowledge on March 25 when he plays the third piano concerto of Sergei Rachmaninoff with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

He performed the famous concerto in September, but before that it had been about eight years since he last played it. That lapse doesn't mean he wasn't ready for the job, though.

“When you play his other works, the cello trio or the sonatas, for instance, they all comment on him and are informative of what his music is all about,” Weiss says.

“I like to think I grow a bit musically every time I play,” he adds.

Daniel Meyer, music director of the orchestra, says Weiss brings that intellectual depth to the music he plays.

“He is very expressive and developing into one of the leading pianists playing right now,” he says of the 35-year-old.

Weiss and Meyer worked together in 2015 when the pianist performed the double concerto of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with Emanuel Ax in Asheville, N.C.

Weiss is a busy pianist, working as a soloist with orchestras, but also doing chamber work and recitals. Having grown up in Ohio, Weiss studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City and now lives in New Jersey.

The variety of his work has allowed him to explore many aspects of music, he says. Recently, he says, he performed a horn trio by Johannes Brahms, which he calls a personal “milestone” because it represented a complete performance of that composer's chamber works.

“But there is just so much music for the piano out there,” he says. “I guess I have played 13 or 14 of the Mozart concertos, but there are many to go.”

He continues to explore that wealth of repertoire in many ways. For instance, he has recorded the sonatas of Domenico Scarlatti from the 18th century.

But his next recording, which is finished but not released, will feature 20th-century works by Enrique Granados, Leos Janacek and Alexander Scriabin.

Even though he feels comfortable with the Rachmaninoff concerto, he says the work presents challenges because it is long and requires a great deal of stamina.

Meyer calls the work from 1909 “enormously worldly and sophisticated” with many different elements of music the composer was encountering at that time.

It is the centerpiece of a concert that focuses on Russian music.

It will open with the “Russlan and Ludmilla” overture from 1842 by Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka. That performance will feature 14 members of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra in a side-by-side performance with the elder group.

The concert also will feature Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's symphony No. 2, which Meyer says is a work that shows the composer's early development of his personal style. It features a number of Ukrainian folk tunes in Tchaikovsky's efforts to promote Russian nationalism, Meyer says.

“But it has taken on the name 'Little Russian,' ” he adds, “which I guess not too many Ukrainians would find politically correct today.”

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.